OSSSC PEO Answer Key 2023: Download Jr Assistant Set-Wise PDF Soon at osssc.gov.in

OSSSC PEO Jr Assistant Answer Key 2023: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) finished up the exam for the post of Panchayat Executive Officer and Junior Assistant today (July 7, 2023), against 5396 vacancies. A huge number of candidates appeared in the exam. All the appeared candidates are looking for OSSSC PEO Answer Key to match their responses. In this article, the candidates can check all the updates regarding the answer key.

OSSSC PEO Jr Assistant Answer Key

The answer key link will be available on the official website. It is expected that the answer key link will be provided within 15 days or so. The candidates are advised to keep visiting this for the latest updates regarding the answer key.

OSSSC PEO Official Link

The answer key to the questions set-wise (A, B, C, D) of the exam will be uploaded on the commission’s website. Candidates can visit the link ‘Examination Answer Keys’ in the ‘Applicant Menu’ to see the same by using their registered ID and password.

OSSSC PEO Answer Key Objection 2023

The candidates can also submit the objection to the answers and the same can be filed by clicking ‘File Objection for the published Answer Key’ on ‘Applicant Menu’. The objections should be submitted on or before the last date.

OSSSC PEO Answer Key Overview 2023

The important details regarding the highlights are given below in the table

Exam Body Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) Name of the Post Panchayat Executive Officer and Junior Assistant Vacancies 5396 Application Mode Online Exam Date 09 July 2023 Salary Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/- Job Location Odisha Official website www.osssc.gov.in

How to Download OSSSC PEO Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps provided in this article to download the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - osssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Login’ button available on the official website

Step 3: Now, login using your ‘Username / Registration No. / Mobile No. / Email’

Step 4: Check the answers

Step 5: Submit Objection, if any

The result will be announced after analyzing all the objections. The commission will create a PDF containing the lists of all the candidates selected for the next round of recruitment.