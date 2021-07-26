OSSSC Recruitment 2021 for 529 Statistical Field Surveyor Posts, Apply Online @osssc.gov.in from 1 August

OSSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released a short notification for recruitment to the post of Statistical Field Surveyor on official website -osssc.gov.in. A total of 529 vacancies are available under Group C on contractual basis in various District Establishment under Planning and Convergence of Government of Odisha.
OSSSC Statistical Field Surveyor Registration will start from 01 August 2021 and the last date for submitting online application is 21 August 2021
Candidates check all the details district-wise and category-wise vacancies, scale of pay, educational qualification, age limit, salary, vacancy break-up, selection process etc. once the detailed notification is uploaded.
Notification Details
Notification Number - IIE-33-2020-727/OSSSC
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Registration –01 August 2021
- Last Date of Registration – 21 August 2021
OSSSC Statistical Field Surveyor Vacancy Details
Statistical Field Surveyor – 529 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for OSSSC Statistical Field Surveyor Posts
Candidates would be able to check eligibility once the detailed notification is released.
How to Apply for OSSSC Statistical Field Surveyor Recruitment 2021 ?
The eligible candidates can register for the post by clicking on the button, "Register" on the Home page of the Commission's website www.osssc.gov .in from from 01 August 2021 to 21 August 2021.