Parliament of India Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Manager, Digital Head & Other Posts @loksabha.nic.in

Parliament of India (Lok sabha) has released the interview schedule for the Consultants/Professionals posts on its official website-loksabha.nic.in. Check details here.

Parliament of India Interview Schedule 2021: Parliament of India (Lok sabha) has released the interview schedule for the various posts including Consultants/Professionals against Advertisement No 02/2021 dated 07.07.2021. All such candidates who have applied for Consultants/Professionals posts against Advertisement No 02/2021 can check the Parliament of India Interview Schedule 2021 from the official website of Parliament of Indiai.e-loksabha.nic.in.

Parliament of India (Lok sabha) has uploaded the details interview schedule with venue for the various posts including HR Manager, Digital Head & Other against Advertisement No 02/2021 dated 07.07.2021.

Parliament of India (Lok sabha) has also uploaded the list of scrutinized candidates of shortlisted with position wise for various posts. The Interview for engagement of above Consultants and other posts will be conducted as per schedule available on the official website of Parliament of India (Lok sabha).

All such candidate who have applied for the various posts against Advertisement No 02/2021 should note that the venue for Interviews to be conducted from 27-31 August 2021 will be-4th Floor, Talkatora Stadium Annexe, Park Lane, New Delhi-110001. Again, the venue for the interview scheduled from 01-06 September 2021 will be-21-23, Mahadev Road, New Delhi-110001.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round are advised to check the details schedule for all details including Place of Reporting/Timings for the Interviews/Venue for Interviews and other as available on the official website.

All eligible Candidates are also requested to come prepared for demonstration of their technical/writing/designing skills/expertise of their work for skill test on smart phone/ laptop / I-pad etc. or to complete a task on digital platform.

All eligible candidates will have to bring originals of all documents enclosed along with their applications including any admissible original document as age proof for the interview. All eligible candidates appearing for the Interview are requested to bring their Negative RT-PCR Test Report (not older than 72 hours prior to Interview). No candidate will be allowed entry inside the Interview Venue on his/her date of Interview without Negative RT-PCR Test Report.

Candidates are advised to check the short notification available on the official website for Parliament of India Interview Schedule 2021. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

