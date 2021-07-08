Parliament of India Recruitment 2021 for Consultants/Professionals in Sansad Television, 39 Vacancies Notified

What is the qualification required for Anchor/Producer English in Sansad TV?

The candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized University/ Institution, and At least 6-8 years experience of reporting or production in reputed television channels in English.

What is the qualification required for Senior Producer English in Sansad TV?

The candidate must be a Graduate of a recognized University/Institution.

How to apply for Parliament of India Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit their applications to Email ID: sansadtvadvt@gmail.com within a period of 21 days (29 July 2021) from the date of issue of this advertisement.

What is the age limit required for applying for Parliament of India Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be between the age group of 35 to 50 years.

What is the last date of application submission for Parliament of India Recruitment 2021?

How many vacancies will be recruited through Parliament of India Recruitment 2021?

A total of 39 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive.