Parliament of India Recruitment 2021 for Consultants/Professionals in Sansad Television, 39 Vacancies Notified

Parliament of India Recruitment 2021: Sansad Television, Parliament of India has released a notification for the posts of Consultants/Professionals. All Interested candidates can submit applications through the email id within a period of 21 days (29 July 2021) from the date of issue of this advertisement.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 21 days (29 July 2021) from the date of issue of this advertisement.
Parliament of India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- HR Manager - 1 Post
- Digital Head- 1 Post
- Senior Producer (English)- 1 Post
- Anchor/Producer (English) - 2 Posts
- Producer (English) - 2 Posts
- Assistant Producer (English) - 5 Posts
- Graphics Promo GFX Artist - 2 Posts
- Graphics Panel GFX Artist - 1 Post
- Graphics Panel Sketch Artist- 1 Post
- Graphics Panel GFX Operator - 3 Posts
- Promo Editor- 1 Post
- Senior Video Editor - 2 Posts
- Junior Video Editor - 6 Posts
- Switcher - 3 Posts
- Senior Social Media Content Writer (Bilingual) - 4 Posts
- Content Writer- 1 Post
- Social Media Handles Manager - 2 Posts
- Website Manager- 1 Post
Parliament of India Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- HR Manager - MBA
- Digital Head- B.Tech/MBA
- Senior Producer (English)- Graduate from a recognized University/Institution.
- Anchor/Producer (English) - Graduate from a recognized University/ Institution; and At least 6-8 years’ experience of reporting or production in reputed television channel in English.
- Producer (English) -- Graduate from a recognized University/ Institution.
- Assistant Producer (English) - Graduate from a recognized University/ Institution
- Graphics Promo GFX Artist - Graduate in Visual Communication and Multimedia/Fine Arts/ Animation/Design.
- Graphics Panel GFX Artist - Graduate from a recognized University.
- Graphics Panel Sketch Artist- Graduate in Visual Communication and Multimedia/Fine Arts/ Animation/Design or Graduate in any discipline with Degree/Diploma/ Certificate Course in Graphic Design or Multimedia or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institution.
- Graphics Panel GFX Operator - Graduate from a recognized University.
- Promo Editor- Graduate from a recognized University.
- Senior Video Editor - Graduate from a recognized University.
- Junior Video Editor - Graduate from a recognized University.
- Switcher - Graduate from a recognized University/ Institution or Diploma in Electronics/ Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering from a 8recognized University/ Institution.
- Senior Social Media Content Writer (Bilingual), Content Writer, Social Media Handles Manager - Graduate from a recognized University.
- Website Manager- BE/B.TECH(Computer Science/IT)/ M.Sc.(IT)/ MCA from a recognized University/ Institution.
Parliament of India Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 35 to 50 years
Parliament of India Recruitment 2021 Salary
- HR Manager - Rs. 1,50,000/-
- Digital Head- Rs. 1,50,000/-
- Senior Producer (English)- Rs. 70,000- Rs. 80,000
- Anchor/Producer (English) - Rs. 60,000-70,000/-
- Producer (English) - Rs. 60,000/-
- Assistant Producer (English) - Rs. 50,000/-
- Graphics Promo GFX Artist - Rs. 70,000/-
- Graphics Panel GFX Artist - Rs. 60,000/-
- Graphics Panel Sketch Artist- Rs. 50,000/- Rs. 60,000/-
- Graphics Panel GFX Operator -Rs. 50,000/-
- Promo Editor- 70,000-80,000/-
- Senior Video Editor - 65,000-75,000/-
- Junior Video Editor -55,000-65,000/-
- Switcher - Rs.45,000-55,000/-
- Senior Social Media Content Writer (Bilingual) - Rs. 70,000/-
- Content Writer- Rs. 50,000-60000/-
- Social Media Handles Manager - Rs.60000/-
- Website Manager- Rs. 60000/-
How to apply for Parliament of India Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit their applications to Email ID: sansadtvadvt@gmail.com within a period of 21 days (29 July 2021) from the date of issue of this advertisement.