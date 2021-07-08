Parliament of India Recruitment 2021 for Consultants/Professionals in Sansad Television, 39 Vacancies Notified

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Parliament of India Recruitment 2021 Notification released at http://loksabhaph.nic.in/ for recruitment to the various post of consultants and professionals in Sansad Television. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jul 8, 2021 17:12 IST
Parliament of India Recruitment 2021: Sansad Television, Parliament of India has released a notification for the posts of  Consultants/Professionals. All Interested candidates can submit applications through the email id within a period of 21 days (29 July 2021) from the date of issue of this advertisement.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application:  21 days (29 July 2021) from the date of issue of this advertisement.

Parliament of India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • HR Manager - 1 Post
  • Digital Head- 1 Post
  • Senior Producer (English)- 1 Post
  • Anchor/Producer (English) - 2 Posts
  • Producer (English) - 2 Posts
  • Assistant Producer (English) - 5 Posts
  • Graphics Promo GFX Artist - 2 Posts
  • Graphics Panel GFX Artist - 1 Post
  • Graphics Panel Sketch Artist- 1 Post
  • Graphics Panel GFX Operator - 3 Posts
  • Promo Editor- 1 Post
  • Senior Video Editor - 2 Posts
  • Junior Video Editor - 6 Posts
  • Switcher - 3 Posts
  • Senior Social Media Content Writer (Bilingual) - 4 Posts
  • Content Writer- 1 Post
  • Social Media Handles Manager - 2 Posts
  • Website Manager- 1 Post

Parliament of India Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • HR Manager - MBA
  • Digital Head- B.Tech/MBA
  • Senior Producer (English)- Graduate from a recognized University/Institution.
  • Anchor/Producer (English) - Graduate from a recognized University/ Institution; and At least 6-8 years’ experience of reporting or production in reputed television channel in English.
  • Producer (English) -- Graduate from a recognized University/ Institution.
  • Assistant Producer (English) - Graduate from a recognized University/ Institution
  • Graphics Promo GFX Artist - Graduate in Visual Communication and Multimedia/Fine Arts/ Animation/Design.
  • Graphics Panel GFX Artist - Graduate from a recognized University.
  • Graphics Panel Sketch Artist- Graduate in Visual Communication and Multimedia/Fine Arts/ Animation/Design or Graduate in any discipline with Degree/Diploma/ Certificate Course in Graphic Design or Multimedia or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institution.
  • Graphics Panel GFX Operator -  Graduate from a recognized University.
  • Promo Editor-  Graduate from a recognized University.
  • Senior Video Editor - Graduate from a recognized University.
  • Junior Video Editor -  Graduate from a recognized University.
  • Switcher - Graduate from a recognized University/ Institution or Diploma in Electronics/ Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering from a 8recognized University/ Institution.
  • Senior Social Media Content Writer (Bilingual), Content Writer, Social Media Handles Manager -  Graduate from a recognized University.
  • Website Manager- BE/B.TECH(Computer Science/IT)/ M.Sc.(IT)/ MCA from a recognized University/ Institution.

Parliament of India Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 35 to 50 years

Parliament of India Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • HR Manager - Rs. 1,50,000/-
  • Digital Head- Rs. 1,50,000/-
  • Senior Producer (English)- Rs. 70,000- Rs. 80,000
  • Anchor/Producer (English) - Rs. 60,000-70,000/-
  • Producer (English) - Rs. 60,000/-
  • Assistant Producer (English) - Rs. 50,000/-
  • Graphics Promo GFX Artist - Rs. 70,000/-
  • Graphics Panel GFX Artist - Rs. 60,000/-
  • Graphics Panel Sketch Artist- Rs. 50,000/- Rs. 60,000/-
  • Graphics Panel GFX Operator -Rs. 50,000/-
  • Promo Editor- 70,000-80,000/-
  • Senior Video Editor - 65,000-75,000/-
  • Junior Video Editor -55,000-65,000/-
  • Switcher - Rs.45,000-55,000/-
  • Senior Social Media Content Writer (Bilingual) - Rs. 70,000/-
  • Content Writer- Rs. 50,000-60000/-
  • Social Media Handles Manager - Rs.60000/-
  • Website Manager- Rs. 60000/-

Download Parliament of India Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Parliament of India Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit their applications to Email ID: sansadtvadvt@gmail.com within a period of 21 days (29 July 2021) from the date of issue of this advertisement.

FAQ

What is the qualification required for Anchor/Producer English in Sansad TV?

The candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized University/ Institution, and At least 6-8 years experience of reporting or production in reputed television channels in English.

What is the qualification required for Senior Producer English in Sansad TV?

The candidate must be a Graduate of a recognized University/Institution.

How to apply for Parliament of India Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit their applications to Email ID: sansadtvadvt@gmail.com within a period of 21 days (29 July 2021) from the date of issue of this advertisement.

What is the age limit required for applying for Parliament of India Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be between the age group of 35 to 50 years.

What is the last date of application submission for Parliament of India Recruitment 2021?

All Interested candidates can submit applications through the email id within a period of 21 days (29 July 2021) from the date of issue of this advertisement.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Parliament of India Recruitment 2021?

A total of 39 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive.
Job Summary
NotificationParliament of India Recruitment 2021 for Consultants/Professionals in Sansad Television, 39 Vacancies Notified
Notification DateJul 8, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJul 29, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Parliament of India
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Journalism
