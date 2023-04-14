Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card 2023 Soon @patnahighcourt.gov.in: Check Prelims Exam Pattern

The Patna High Court will soon release the admit card for the post of Assistant (Group-B Post) soon on its official website- https://patnahighcourt.gov.in . Check download link.

Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card 2023: The Patna High Court will soon release the admit card for the post of Assistant (Group-B Post) on its official website. Patna High Courts is set to conduct the preliminary written exam for the post of Assistant on April 30, 2023.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Assistant posts will be able to download the admit card from the official website of the Patna High Court at- https://patnahighcourt.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

Candidates can download their admit card for Assistant posts after providing their login credentials to the link. Link will be activated by the Patna High Court on its official website in due course of time.

It is noted that the preliminary test (multiple choice question based objective type) for the post of Assistant (Group-B Post) is scheduled on April 30, 2023.

Mode of Selection:

Selection for Assistant posts will be done on the basis of written exam/computer proficiency test and interview

(i) Preliminary Test (Multiple Choice Question Based Objective Type)

(ii) Written Test (Descriptive Type)

(iii) Computer Proficiency Test

(iv) Interview.

Preliminary Test Update

The Preliminary Test will be held for the purpose of shortlisting of candidates for

the next stage of examination i.e. written test. Candidates should note that the marks obtained by the candidates in this test shall not be considered for preparation of merit list.

This test will consist of 100 Objective Type Questions with multiple choice answers.

Preliminary Test (Objective Type): Overview

Particulars Maximum Marks General Awareness 25 Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude 25 General English 25 General Hindi 15 Computer Awareness 10





Earlier Patna High Court (PHC) has published notification for recruitment to the 550 vacancies of Assistant Group B in Level 7 (Rs. 44900/- to Rs. 142400/-) of pay matrix of 7th PRC plus usual allowances.