Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card 2023: Check Exam Date Here

Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card 2023 will be released soon at patnahighcourt.gov.in. Candidates can check the exam date here.

Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card 2023: Patna High Court (PHC) has issued an important notice regarding Patna High Court Assistant Exam 2023 at patnahighcourt.gov.in. According to the official notice, Patna High Court Assistant Exam will be held on April 30, 2023 (Sunday). The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 12:00 Noon to 02:00 PM at various examination centres situated at Begusarai, Bhojpur at Ara, Gaya, Jehanabad, Muzaffarpur, Patna and Vaishali at Hajipur.

Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card Download Here

Patna High Court Admit Card Date 2023

The admit card for the said exam will be issued in shortly. Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card will be released on the official website of the court. It is expected that the admit card will be uploaded in this week.

How to Download Patna High Court Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the court - patnahighcourt.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Provide your details

Step 4: Download PHC Admit Card 2023

Admit card would not be sent to the candidates separately through any other mode. The eligible candidates shall also be intimated through SMS and e-mail on their registered mobile number and e-mail ID in this regard.

The candidates are directed to strictly follow the instructions mentioned in the Admit Card. They are also directed to paste their passport size photograph at the space provided in the admit card and fill up the Self Declaration (Undertaking) proforma (annexed with the Admit Card) completely in their own handwriting (except the candidate’s signature which is to be done in presence of the Invigilator). The same is to be submitted alongwith Admit Card before the Invigilator at the time of examination. Candidates are also required to bring their valid identity proof in original with its photocopy at the examination centre.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the Court’s website regularly for further details / updates.