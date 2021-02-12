Patna High Court Result 2021 Out:Download District Judge Selection List, Marks @patnahighcourt.gov.in

Patna High Court Result 2021: Patna High Court has released the result and marks obtained by candidates in preliminary exam for the post of District Judge (Entry Level) held under District Judge (Entry Level), Direct from Bar Exam-2020. Candidates can download Patna High Court District Judge Result from the official website - patnahighcourt.gov.in.

Patna High Court Result Link is given below. The candidates can check Patna High Court Selection List through the link below:

All candidates whose roll number is available in the list, will now appear for Mains Exam. Patna High Court Mains Exam is scheduled on 21 March 2021 (Sunday).

Amongst 177 candidates short listed for the Main (Written) Examination, there are 12 7 candidates in UR Category against 12 vacancies; 30 candidates in BC Category against 3 vacancies; 16 Candidates in EBC Category against 6 vacancies; and 4 candidates in SC Category against 6 vacancies. The required number of SC, EBC and BC (Female) candidates could not obtain the minimum qualifying marks of 40%, i.e. 120 marks out of 300, therefore, the number of the short listed candidates remained less than their requisite proportionate number.

Patna High Court Cut-off

Unreserved - 174 Marks

Unreserved (Female) - 146 Marks

BC - 131 Marks

Patna High Court Preliminary Test was conducted on 17 January2021 (Sunday) at various examination centres situated at Patna in which 2726 candidates, out of 4100 candidates to whom admit cards were issued, had appeared

