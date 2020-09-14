PCB Assam Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Assistant Engineer, Junior Accountant and Administrative Assistant Posts

PCB Assam Recruitment 2020: Pollution Control Board, Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, Junior Accountant and Administrative Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at pcbassam.org and will effect from 13 September 2020 onwards. The last date of receiving application will be till midnight of 2 October 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 13 September 2020

Last date for submission of application: 2 October 2020

PCB Assam Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer- 5 Posts

Junior Accountant - 3 Posts

Administrative Assistant - 6 Posts

PCB Assam Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer- BE, BTech/AMIE in Chemical/Civil/Environmental Engineering from a Government recognized University / Institute.

Junior Accountant - B. Com/ BBA from a recognized University with minimum 6 Months Certificate/Diploma in Computer Applications.

Administrative Assistant – II (AA - II): Graduate in Any Discipline with minimum 6 Months Certificate/Diploma in Computer Applications.

Age Limit - 18 to 38 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt.norms)

PCB Assam Recruitment 2020 Salary

Assistant Engineer- Rs.30,000 - Rs.1,10,000 + Grade Pay Rs.12,700/-

Junior Accountant - Rs.14,000- Rs.49,000 + Grade Pay Rs.7,600/-

Administrative Assistant – II (AA - II): Rs.14,000- Rs.49,000 + Grade Pay Rs.7,600/-

PCB Assam Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

There will be two phases of Tests (i) Written Test and (ii) Personal Interview / Viva-voice.

How to apply for PCB Assam Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid on or before 2 October 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted application for future reference.

