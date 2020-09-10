PCMC Recruitment 2020 for 107 Assistant Teacher Posts, Download Notification @pcmcindia.gov.in

PCMC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Teacher for Marathi and Urdu Medium. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 15 September 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 15 September 2020
PCMC Asha Volunteer Vacancy Details
Assistant Teacher - 107 Posts
Marathi Medium - 85 Posts
- B.Sc and B.Ed - 32 Posts
- English BA and B.Ed - 9 Posts
- Marathi BA and B.Ed - 13 Posts
- Hindi BA and B.Ed - 12 Posts
- Geography BA and B.Ed - 3 Posts
- History BA and B.Ed - 3 Posts
- Sports B.P.Ed - 13 Posts
Urdu Medium - 22 Posts
- B.Sc and B.Ed - 8 Posts
- Geography (Urdu) BA and B.Ed - 8 Posts
- History (English) BA and B.Ed - 6 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for PCMC Assistant Teacher Job
Educational Qualification:
Candidate should possess BA/M.Sc and B.Ed from any Recognized Institute or University. For more information on educational qualification, the candidates can check the detailed notification link given below
Salary:
Rs. 17,500
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Assistant Teacher Official Notification PDF Download Here
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Official Website Link
Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store
How to Apply for Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format (given in the official notification) and send the application to concerned address on or before 15 September 2020.