PCMC Recruitment 2020 for 107 Assistant Teacher Posts, Download Notification @pcmcindia.gov.in

PCMC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Teacher for Marathi and Urdu Medium. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 15 September 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 15 September 2020

PCMC Asha Volunteer Vacancy Details

Assistant Teacher - 107 Posts

Marathi Medium - 85 Posts

B.Sc and B.Ed - 32 Posts

English BA and B.Ed - 9 Posts

Marathi BA and B.Ed - 13 Posts

Hindi BA and B.Ed - 12 Posts

Geography BA and B.Ed - 3 Posts

History BA and B.Ed - 3 Posts

Sports B.P.Ed - 13 Posts

Urdu Medium - 22 Posts

B.Sc and B.Ed - 8 Posts

Geography (Urdu) BA and B.Ed - 8 Posts

History (English) BA and B.Ed - 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for PCMC Assistant Teacher Job

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should possess BA/M.Sc and B.Ed from any Recognized Institute or University. For more information on educational qualification, the candidates can check the detailed notification link given below

Salary:

Rs. 17,500

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Assistant Teacher Official Notification PDF Download Here Click Here Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Official Website Link Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

How to Apply for Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format (given in the official notification) and send the application to concerned address on or before 15 September 2020.