PDCC Bank Recruitment 2021 for 356 Clerk Posts, Apply Online @pdccbank.co.in

Pune District Central Cooperative Bank (PDCC) is hiring 356 Clerk.

PDCC Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification: Pune District Central Cooperative Bank (PDCC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk on its website - pdccbank.co.in. Interested candidates can apply for PDCC Bank Clerk Recruitment 2021 on or before 16 August 2021 through online mode on punedccbank.in.

A total of 356 vacancies are notified by the bank. Candidates can check more details regarding PDCC Clerk 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, application process and other by visiting the PDF link given below:

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 16 August 2021

PDCC Bank Vacancy Details

Clerk- 356 Posts

PDCC Bank Clerk Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Degree or PG Degree

Check more details in the PDF link given above

PDCC Bank Clerk Age Limit:

21 to 38 years

PDCC Bank Clerk Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of online exam and interview

How to Apply for PDCC Clerk Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through online mode on or before 16 August 2021.

