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Periyar University Result 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at periyaruniversity.ac.in

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 12:21 IST

Periyar University Result 2026: Periyar University has declared the DUIC, ODL and CDOE results of various UG and PG courses on its official website- periyaruniversity.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Periyar University results 2026.

Periyar University Result 2026
Periyar University Result 2026

Key Points

  • Periyar University to release DUIC & ODL semester results for various UG/PG courses.
  • Results are tentatively expected to be released by the third week of June.
  • Check results online at periyaruniversity.ac.in using registration no. & DOB.

Periyar University Result 2026: Periyar University has released the semester results of the Open and Distance Learning (OLD), Directorate of University Industry Collaboration (DUIC) and Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) for various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, MA, MSc, and MCom. The university recently released the ODL, DUIC & CDOE February 2026 exam results and also invited the applications for revaluation.

Periyar University Results 2026 will be released online on the official website- periyaruniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their periyaruniversity.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The Periyar University February 2026 examinations were conducted from March 30 to April 15, 2026, for the DUIC exam and from March 30 to April 20, 2026, for the ODL exam. To check the Periyar University February 2026 Exam Result, students need to enter their enrollment number or seat number.

Periyar University Manabadi Results Link

Periyar University has been released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Periyar University results on the official exam portal of the University- periyaruniversity.ac.in. Here we are providing the direct link to download the Periyar University results.

Periyar University Result 2026 Link

Click here

How to check the Periyar University Result 2026?

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Periyar University results 2026. 

Step 1: Visit the official website - periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Check the news section and click on exam result link’

Step 3: Enter the registration number, date of birth and click on the ‘Get Result’ button

Step 4: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference

Problems in downloading the Periyar University Result 2026

If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the Periyar University reuslt 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.

  • Close your Internet browser and try again.

  • Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

  • Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.

  • Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.

What details are mentioned in the Periyar University Result PDF?

Periyar University has released the Periyar University result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The Periyar University Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the Periyar University Result.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Course/Subject Code

  • Course/Subject Name

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

Periyar University Result 2026 Revaluation

Along with the result the Periyar University has also open the window to apply for revaluation. If any student is dissatisfied with their marks can ask for a revaluation. In revaluation the examiner looks over the answer sheet and, if necessary, provides new marks. The students can apply for revaluation through link provided below:

DUIC - Online Revaluation Application For Feb 2026 Examinations
ODL - Online Revaluation Application For Feb 2026 Examinations
CDOE - Online Revaluation Application For Feb 2026 Examinations

Periyar University February 2026 Exam Date

The Periyar University conducted the February 2026 examinations from March 30 to April 20, 2026. The exams were held for the Directorate of University-Industry Collaboration (DUIC) and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) courses. The examinations were conducted in two shifts each day across various examination centres. Forenoon Shift from 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m., and the afternoon shift was from 2.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Periyar University: Highlights

Periyar University, Salem, Tamil Nadu, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1997 by the Government of Tamil Nadu. The university was named after social reformer Thanthai Periyar E. V. Ramasamy.

Periyar University: Highlights

University Name

Periyar University 

Established

1947

Location

Salem, Tamil Nadu

Periyar University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

The university offers UG, PG, and doctoral programs in numerous schools and departments like school of biosciences, school of mathematics, school of physical sciences, school of business studies, school of languages, school of professional studies, school of social sciences, school of life sciences, school of energy & environmental sciences.

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Jul 28, 2026, 12:21 IST

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FAQs

  • What should I do if there is an error in my Periyar University result?
    +
    If students find any discrepancy in their marks or personal details, they should immediately contact the university examination department. The university will provide guidance on the correction process.
  • When will the Periyar University Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The Periyar University Result 2026 is expected to be released soon on the official website. Students who appeared for the semester examinations should regularly visit the university portal for the latest updates regarding the result announcement.
  • How can I check the Periyar University Result 2026?
    +
    Students can check their Periyar University results by visiting the official website and entering their registration number or other required login details. The result will be available online in scorecard format.
  • What details are mentioned in the Periyar University Result 2026?
    +
    The Periyar University result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the Periyar University result.

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