PGCIL NR3 Answer Key 2021, Objection Invited till 29 Aug @powergridindia.com

PGCIL Answer Key 2021: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), Northern Region (NR 3) has released the answer key of the computer bases test for the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical and civil). Candidates can download PGCIL Answer Key from the official website - powergridindia.com.

PGCIL NR3 Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates who appeared in PGCIL Exam on 22 August can download Powergrid Answer Key through the prescribed link. They can submit objection, if any, against the answer key from 27 August 2021 to 29 August 2021 .

PGCIL Answer Key Download Link

Candidates who have secured at least 40% in UR category including EWS and 30% in reserved category in CBT/Written Test shall only be eligible for empanelment.

PGCIL Result shall be announced after considering all the objections. A total of 20 vacancies will be filled of which 15 are for Diploma Trainee (Electrical) and 5 are for Diploma Trainee (Civil).

How to Download PGCIL Answer Key 2021 ?