Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2022 For Executive Posts Through GATE, Apply Online at powergrid.in

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited online application for the Executive Posts Through GATE on its official website. Check PGCIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

PGCIL Recruitment 2022: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) or POWERGRID has uploaded the notification for recruitment to the post of Engineering Graduates for Executive positions in Electrical/Electronics/Civil/Computer Science disciplines through GATE-2023.

Important Dates PGCIL Recruitment 2022

Closing Date for submission of online application-30th September 2022

Extended Closing Date for submission of online application-7th October 2022

Commencement of Online Submission of Application to POWERGRID(Tentative)-16th January 2023

Last date for Online submission of Application to POWERGRID-18th February 2023

Vacancy Details PGCIL Recruitment 2022

Engineer Trainee (Electrical)

Engineer Trainee (Electronics)

Engineer Trainee (Civil)

Engineer Trainee (Computer Science)

Eligibility Criteria PGCIL Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Engineer Trainee (Electrical): Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical and Electronics/

Power Systems Engineering/ Power Engineering (Electrical)

Engineer Trainee (Electronics):Electronics /Electronics & Communication/ Electronics &

Telecommunication/ Electronics & Electrical Communication / Telecommunication Engg.

Engineer Trainee (Civil): Civil Engineering

Engineer Trainee (Computer Science): Computer Science/ Computer Engg./ Information

Technology

Selection Process:

Eligible candidates will have to appear for the corresponding paper of GATE 2023, i.e.

Electrical Engineering (EE) / Electronics and Communication (EC) / Civil Engineering (CE)/

Computer Science Engineering (CS).

Candidates qualified in corresponding paper of GATE 2023 only be eligible to be considered for the next stage of selection. Qualifying marks in GATE 2023 shall be as decided by GATE 2023 conducting authority.

Check the notification link for details of the educatinal qualification of the posts.

How to Apply PGCIL Recruitment 2022

Candidates will have to register themselves and appear for the corresponding paper of GATE 2023at https://gate.iitk.ac.in/. Check the notification link for detail in this regard.