PGDAV DU Recruitment 2022 for 85 Assistant Professor Post@pgdavcollege.edu.in, Check Eligibility

PGDAV College DU has invited online application for the 85 Assistant Professor posts on its official website. Check PGDAV College DU recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

PGDAV DU Recruitment 202
PGDAV DU Recruitment 202

PGDAV College DU Job 2022 Notification: PGDAV College, DU has released in the Employment News (16 July 2022 to 22 July 2022 for the 85 post of Assistant Professor in various disciplines. Eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before 05 August 2022. 

Candidates with certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts which are available for various disciplines including Commerce, Computer Science, Economics, English, Hindi, History, Mathematics and others.

Notification Details PGDAV College DU Job 2022 : 
PGDAV(M)/Teaching/2022/01

Important Dates PGDAV College DU Job 2022 Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 05 August 2022

Vacancy Details PGDAV College DU Job 2022 Notification: 
Commerce-14
Computer Science-05
Ecnonmics-07
English-09
Hindi-09
History-05
Mathematics-11
Physical Education-02
Political Science-12
Sanskrit-07
Statistics-04
Eligibility Criteria PGDAV College DU Job 2022 Notification: 
Educational Qualification:
A master's degree with  55% marks (or equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed)in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University. Or
B. The PhD degree has been obtained from a foreign University/Institution with a ranking among top 500 in the world University ranking (at any time) as given in the notification. 
Please check the notification PDF for  details of the educational qualification of the post. 

PGDAV College DU Job 2022 Notification: 

How to Apply PGDAV College DU Job 2022 Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these post on or before 05  August 2022 or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

FAQ

What are the numbers of Vacancy in PGDAV College DU Recruitment 2022?

Total Assistant Professor Post-85 Commerce-14 Computer Science-05 Ecnonmics-07 English-09 Hindi-09 History-05 Mathematics-11 Physical Education-02 Political Science-12 Sanskrit-07 Statistics-04

What are the Important Dates for PGDAV College DU Recruitment 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these post on or before 05 August 2022 or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for PGDAV College DU Recruitment 2022?

Candidates should have a master's degree with 55% marks (or equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed)in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

What are the Jobs in PGDAV College DU Recruitment 2022?

PGDAV College, DU has released notification for the 85 post of Assistant Professor in various disciplines on its official website.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationPGDAV DU Recruitment 2022 for 85 Assistant Professor Post@pgdavcollege.edu.in, Check Eligibility
Notification DateJul 18, 2022
Last Date of SubmissionAug 5, 2022
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications
Functional Education
Next
Comment ()

Post Comment

7 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.