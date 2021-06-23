PGIMER Result 2021 Out for Assistant Professor posts @pgimer.edu.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has announced the provisional result for Assistant Professor posts on which official website-pgimer.edu.in.

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has uploaded the result of for Assistant Professor posts for various departments on its official website. PGIMER has conducted the interview for Assistant Professor Posts in different phases. Interview was conducted in both the mode-online and physically.

A total of 700 candidates were interviewed, out of which 355 candidates appeared physically and 345 of candidates appeared in online mode. PGIMER has uploaded the finally selected candidates on its official website.

How to Download: PGIMER Result 2021 for Assistant Professor posts