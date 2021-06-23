Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

PGIMER Result 2021 Out for Assistant Professor posts @pgimer.edu.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has announced the provisional result for Assistant Professor posts on which official website-pgimer.edu.in.

Created On: Jun 23, 2021 14:42 IST
PGIMER Assistant Professor Result 2021
PGIMER Assistant Professor Result 2021

PGIMER Result 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has announced the provisional result for Assistant Professor posts for various disciplines. All such candidates who have appeared in the interview round for Assistant Professor posts can check their result available on the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has uploaded the result of for Assistant Professor posts for various departments on its official website. PGIMER has conducted the interview for Assistant Professor Posts in different phases. Interview was conducted in both the mode-online and physically. 
A total of 700 candidates were interviewed, out of which  355 candidates appeared physically and 345 of candidates appeared in online mode. PGIMER has uploaded the finally selected candidates on its official website. 

Candidates appeared in the interview round for Assistant Professor Posts can check the PGIMER Result 2021 for Assistant Professor on its official website. You can check the same also with the diret link given below. 


Direct Link for PGIMER Result 2021 for Assistant Professor posts 

How to Download: PGIMER Result 2021 for Assistant Professor posts 

  • Visit to the official website of PGIMER Chandigarh-http://pgimer.edu.in/
  • Go to the PGIMER Forthcoming Examinations section available on the home page.
  • Click on the link   Result of direct recruitment of various faculty posts of PGIMER, Chandigarh available on the homepage.
  • The PDF of PGIMER Result 2021 for Assistant Professor posts will be open on your screen.
  • Download and save the copy of the same for your future reference.

Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

2 + 6 =
Post

Comments