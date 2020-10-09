PGIMER CBT Marks 2020 for Assistant Dietician Posts Declared @pgimer.edu.in, Check Details List

PGIMER CBT Marks 2020 for Assistant Dietician Posts : Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has declared the Marks for the Computer Based Test for the Assistant Dietician Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Computer Based Test for the Assistant Dietician Posts can check their marks available on the official website of PGIMER i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

Earlier Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has released the recruitment for various Group B & C posts including the posts of Assistant Dietician against advertisement No. PGI/RC/011/2019/4536 dated22.10.2019.

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has conducted the Computer Based Test for the Assistant Dietician Posts on 02 March 2020. The marks secured by the candidates who appeared in the Computer Based Test for the same has been displayed on the relevant link of the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

