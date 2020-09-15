PGIMER Chandigarh Faculty Recruitment 2020: 121 Vacancies Notified, Apply Offline before 4 October

PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2020: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professors. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 October 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of the application: 4 October 2020
PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Professor- 30 Posts
- Additional Professor - 23 Posts
- Associate Professor - 28 Posts
- Assistant Professors - 40 Posts
PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or Part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 and registered with the State Medical Council/MCI. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.
Age Limit - not exceeding 58 years in case of Professor/Additional Professor and 50 years in case of Associate Professor/Assistant Professor. (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)
PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Salary
- Professor - Level 14 A in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC
- Additional Professor - Level-13A2 in pay matrix as per 7th CPC
- Associate Professor - Level-13A1 in pay matrix as per 7th CPC
- Assistant Professor - Level-12 in pay matrix as per 7th CPC
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents through registered post or Speed Post or personally only to the Administrative Officer (Recruitment Cell), AIIMS, Bathinda-151001, Punjab so as to reach before 4 October 2020 till 5 PM.
PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- SC/ST- Rs. 500/-
- For all others - Rs. 1000/-
- For Persons with disabilities - Nil