PGIMER Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 126 Senior Resident and other Posts @pgimer.edu.in, Download PDF

PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2020: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has invited applications for recruitment to the 126 posts of Senior Resident, Junior/ Senior Demonstrator and other. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 October 2020.

Out of total126 Posts, there are 95 posts for Senior Residents and 14 posts for Jr./Sr. Demonstrators in different specialties in PGIMER, Chandigarh and 12 posts of Senior Residents, 05 posts of Demonstrators in different specialties in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

Notification details for PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2020:

Advertisement No- PGI/RC/020/2020/3321

Dated: 27.09.2020

Important Dates for PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2020:

Opening Date for Online Registration for Filling Up of Online Registration: 01 October 2020

Closing date for Online Registration and Submission of Online Application: 21 October 2020

Opening Date for Availability of Admit Cards for Downloading from PGIMER's Website: 11 November 2020

Vacancy Details for PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2020:

Senior Residents-95

Anesthesia- 8

Anatomy- 2

Biochemistry- 2

Dermatology 1

Oral Health Science Centre

Prosthodontics- 1

Orthodontics- 1

Oral Surgery- 1

Forensic Medicine- 2

General Surgery- 9

Hospital Administration- 9

Internal Medicine- 12

Medical Microbiology- 3

Nuclear Medicine- 1

Obst. & Gynae.- 9

Ophthalmology- 5

Orthopaedics- 3

Otolaryngology (ENT)- 2

Pathology- 2

Pharmacology- 3

Physical Rehabilitation Medicine- 2

Psychiatry- 3

Radio-diagnosis- 6

Radiotherapy- 2

Renal Transplant Surgery- 4

Transfusion Medicine-2

Junior/ Senior Demonstrator-14

Anatomy (Jr./Sr. Demonstrator)- 1

Biochemistry

(Jr./Sr. Demonstrator)-4

Biostatistics(Senior Demonstrator)-1

Exp. Medicine & Biotechnology(Jr./Sr. Demonstrator)-2

CSIC (Jr./Sr. Demonstrator)2

Community Medicine(Environmental Health) (Senior Demonstrator)-1

Community Medicine(Health Management)(Junior Demonstrator)-1

Nuclear Medicine(Senior Demonstrator)-1

Immunopathology(Jr./Sr. Demonstrator)-1

Senior Residents

Anaesthesia-1

Biochemistry- 1

ENT- 1

General Medicine- 2

General Surgery- 1

Hospital Administration- 1

Obst. & Gynae.- 1

Orthopedics- 1

Paediatrics -1

Radio-diagnosis-2

Demonstrator

Anatomy- 3

Biochemistry- 1

Pharmacology-1

Pay Scale

Senior Resident: Level-11 in Pay Matrix with a minimum of Rs.67,700/- + NPA.

Sr. Demonstrator (Medical): Level-11 in Pay Matrix with a minimum of Rs.67,700/- + NPA. Sr. Demonstrator (Non-Medical): Level-10 in Pay Matrix with a minimum of Rs.56,100/-.

Jr. Demonstrator (Medical): Level-06 in Pay Matrix with a minimum of Rs.35,400/- + NPA.

Jr. Demonstrator (Non-Medical):Level-06 in Pay Matrix with a minimum of Rs.35,400/-.



Eligibility Criteria for PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification

Senior Resident:

Sr. Demonstrator (Medical): A Medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or Part-II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (person possessing qualifications included in the Part-II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in Section 13 (3) of the Act).

Must be registered with the Central/State Medical Council.

A Postgraduate degree in the specialty concerned or its equivalent as mentioned in the notification.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to Apply for PGIMER Chandigarh Recruitment 2020:

Interested and eligible candidate can apply with the official website- www.pgimer.edu.in <Recruitment> and to submit his/ her ONLINE Application in the prescribed format after registering himself/ herself on or before 21 October 2020.