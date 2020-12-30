PGIMER Provisional Result 2020 Out for Security Guard Grade-II Post @pgimer.edu.in, Check List of Shortlisted Candidates

PGIMER Provisional Result 2020: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has announced the result for the post of Security Guard Grade-II on its official website. All such candidates appeared for the Security Guard Grade-II Computer Based Test (CBT) can check result available on the official website of PGIMER i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has uploaded the Provisional Result 2020 for Security Guard Grade-II Post on its official website. PGIMER has conducted the computer based online examination (CBT) for the post of Security Guard Grade-II on 17 December 2020.

Candidates appeared in the computer based online examination (CBT) can check their individual result score card by clicking the link available on the official website. In a bid to download the Score/Result, candidates will have to provide their login credentials as given on the admit card/hall ticket for appearing in the online exam.

Shortlisted candidates should note that now they will have to appear for further stages of recruitment process including skill test /Physical efficiency test for Security Guard Grade-II post. Candidates appeared in the CBT can check the result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for PGIMER Provisional Result 2020 for Security Guard Grade-II Post





How to Download: PGIMER Provisional Result 2020 for Security Guard Grade-II Post