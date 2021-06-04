PGIMER Admit Card 2021 Released for Senior/Junior Residents and other Posts @pgimer.edu.in, Check Direct Link

PGIMER Admit Card 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the PGIMER Admit Card 2021 for the posts of Senior/Junior Residents and other post. All such candidates who have qualified for the posts of Senior Residents, Jr./Sr. Demonstrators and other posts can download PGIMER Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

PGIMER has uploaded the direct link for PGIMER Admit Card 2021on its official website. Candidates qualified for the posts of Senior Residents, Jr./Sr. Demonstrators in different specialties and Senior Medical Officer (Casualty in Emergency) can download their Admit Card from the official website.

In a bid to download the PGIMER Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User/Login ID and Password on the official website. You can download PGIMER Admit Card 2021 from the official website of PGIMER. You can get the direct link to download the PGIMER Admit Card 2021 given below.

Direct Link to Download PGIMER Admit Card 2021 for Senior/Junior Residents and other





You May Read Also

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Services, Tehsildar and other Posts

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: PGIMER Admit Card 2021 for Senior/Junior Residents and other