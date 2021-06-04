PGIMER Admit Card 2021 Released for Senior/Junior Residents and other Posts @pgimer.edu.in, Check Direct Link
PGIMER Admit Card 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the PGIMER Admit Card 2021 for the posts of Senior/Junior Residents and other post. All such candidates who have qualified for the posts of Senior Residents, Jr./Sr. Demonstrators and other posts can download PGIMER Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.
In a bid to download the PGIMER Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User/Login ID and Password on the official website. You can download PGIMER Admit Card 2021 from the official website of PGIMER. You can get the direct link to download the PGIMER Admit Card 2021 given below.
Direct Link to Download PGIMER Admit Card 2021 for Senior/Junior Residents and other
How to Download: PGIMER Admit Card 2021 for Senior/Junior Residents and other
- Visit to the official website of PGIMER Chandigarh-http://pgimer.edu.in/
- Go to the PGIMER Forthcoming Examinations section available on the home page.
- Click on the link ADMIT CARD for the posts of Senior Residents, Jr./Sr. Demonstrators in different specialties and Senior Medical Officer (Casualty in Emergency) in PGIMER, Chandigarh vide Advt. No. PGI/RC/022/2021/1378 dated 19.04.2021 available on the homepage.
- You will have to provide login credentials including User/Login ID and Password on the official website
- PGIMER Admit Card 2021 will displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the same for your future reference.
