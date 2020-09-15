PGIMER Skill Test Date 2020 for Staff Car Driver Posts Released @pgimer.edu.in, Check DV Details

PGIMER Skill Test Date 2020 for Staff Car Driver: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released Skill Test/Document Verification date for the posts of Staff Car Driver on its official website. All such candidates qualified for the Staff Car Driver Posts skill test round can check short notification available on the official website of PGIMER i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, the documents verification & Skill test i.e. Driving Test for the posts of Staff Car Driver Ordinary Grade will be conducted on 23.09.2020 at 02:30 P.M. in Sports complex, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Candidates should note that the document verification with originals will also be conducted on the same day before the conducting of Skill Test. Candidates are therefore advised to bring and produce original documents for verification as mentioned in the notification before the committee on 23.09.2020 at 10:00 AM positively in the Committee/Board Room, Kairon Block, PGIMER, Sector-12, Chandigarh-160012.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Skill Test/DV round can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

