PGIMER Provisional Result 2021 for Store Keeper and Phlebotomist Post Announced @pgimer.edu.in, Check List

PGIMER Provisional Result 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has announced the provisional result of online computer based test (CBT) and ocument verification round for the posts of Store Keeper and Phlebotomist post.

All such candidates who have qualified in the computer based test and appeared in the certificate verification round for the Store Keeper and Phlebotomist Posts can check their result available on the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has uploaded the list of Eligible/Provisionally Eligible/Not Eligible candidates for the posts of Store Keeper and Phlebotomist on its official website.

It is noted that Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has conducted the Computer Based Test on 03.04.2021 for the posts of Store Keeper & Phlebotomist. All such candidates qualified in the Computer Based Test have uploaded their documents on the official website as per the selection process fixed by the institute.

As per the short notification, the scrutiny of the applications at this stage has been done solely on the basis of entries filled by the applicants in the online application form alongwith certificates/ testimonials uploaded by the applicants.

The provisional merit of these candidates based on the marks obtained in the Computer Based Test will be prepared the result of provisionally selected / waitlisted candidates will be uploaded on the institutional website shortly.

All such candidates appeared in the document verification round for Store Keeper and Phlebotomist post can check the provisional result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

