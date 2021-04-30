PGIMER Typing Test Schedule 2021 Released for DEO Post @pgimer.edu.in, Download PDF

PGIMER Typing Test Schedule 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has released the Typing Test Schedule 2021 for the Data Entry Operator Post on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Data Entry Operator Posts can check the typing test schedule available on the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research i.e.- pgimer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) will conduct the typing test for Data Entry Operator post from 04/05 May 2021. Candidates will have to appear for the typing test as per the schedule uploaded on the official website.

Candidates applied for the Data Entry Operator post under project in Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health can check the list of shortlisted candidates for typing test round. You can check the PGIMER Typing Test Schedule 2021 for DEO Post on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

