PGIMER Typing Test Schedule 2021 Released for DEO Post @pgimer.edu.in, Download PDF

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has released the Typing Test Schedule 2021 for the Data Entry Operator Post on its official website-pgimer.edu.in. Check details here. 

Created On: Apr 30, 2021 10:13 IST
PGIMER Typing Test Schedule 2021
PGIMER Typing Test Schedule 2021

PGIMER Typing Test Schedule 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has released the Typing Test Schedule 2021 for the Data Entry Operator Post on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Data Entry Operator Posts can check the typing test schedule available on the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research i.e.- pgimer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) will conduct the typing test for Data Entry Operator post from 04/05 May 2021. Candidates will have to appear for the typing test as per the schedule uploaded on the official website. 

Candidates applied for the Data Entry Operator post under project in Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health can check the list of shortlisted candidates for typing test round. You can check the PGIMER Typing Test Schedule 2021 for DEO Post on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for PGIMER Typing Test Schedule 2021 for DEO Post

How to Download: PGIMER Typing Test Schedule 2021 for DEO Post

  • Visit to the official website of PGIMER Chandigarh-http://pgimer.edu.in/
  • Go to the PGIMER Forthcoming Examinations section available on the home page.
  • Click on the link- List of Eligible and Non Eligible Candidates for the post of Data Entry Operator under project in Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health available on the homepage.
  • The PDF of the desired typing test schedule will be open on your screen.
  • Download and save the copy of the same for your future reference.

 

