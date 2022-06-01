Patna High Court Personal Assistant Interview Admit Card 2022 (Out) @patnahighcourt.gov.in, Check Download Link

Patna High Court has released the admit card for interview round for the post of Personal Assistant on its official website-patnahighcourt.gov.in. Check download link here.

Patna High Court Personal Assistant Interview Admit Card 2022: Patna High Court has released the admit card for interview round for the post of Personal Assistant. Patna High Court is set to conduct the interview for the successfully candidates for the post of Personal Assistant in the first week of the June. All those candidates qualified in the English Shorthand and Computer Typing Test for the post of Personal Assistant are able to appear for the interview round.

Those successfully qualified candidates can download their Patna High Court Personal Assistant Interview Admit Card 2022 from the official website-patnahighcourt.gov.in.

It is noted that Patna High Court has conduct the computer based online English Shorthand and Computer Typing Test on 23 May 2022 for the post of Personal Assistant on contract basis. High court has recently declared the list of shortlisted candidates on their performance in the English Shorthand and Computer Typing Test.

According to the short notice released, Patna High Court will conduct the interview for the qualified candidates tentatively in the first week of the June. Now the link of Patna High Court Personal Assistant Interview Admit Card 2022 is available on the official website.

In a bid to download the Patna High Court Personal Assistant Interview Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including their Registration No and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website.

How to Download Patna High Court Personal Assistant Interview Admit Card 2022 Check Steps