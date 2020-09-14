PHED Bihar JE Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 288 Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts @state.bihar.gov.in

PHED Bihar Recruitment 2020: Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Bihar has started the registration process for the post of Junior Engineer (JE). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PHED Bihar JE Recruitment 2020 on PHED Bihar official website state.bihar.gov.in. The last date for submitting PHED JE Application is 15 October 2020.

A total of 288 vacancies will be recruited for Junior Engineer for Civil Engineering Discipline. Candidates holding requisite qualification and experience are advised to apply to the posts before the last date.

Important Dates

Last date of application submission - 15 October 2020 till 5 PM

PHED Bihar JE Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 228 Posts



General - 85

BC - 44

WBC - 14

EBC - 77

SC - 22

EWS - 46

Eligibility Criteria for PHED Bihar JE Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who possess Diploma (Civil Engg) are eligible for the posts

PHED JE Age Limit :

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit for General (Male): 37 Years

Maximum Age Limit for General (Female), BC/ EBC: 40 Years

Maximum Age Limit for SC/ ST: 42 Years

Selection Procedure for PHED Bihar JE Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.

How to Apply for PHED Bihar Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on PHED Bihar official website state.bihar.gov.in from 25 September to 15 October 2020. Filling the application form will consist of following subsequent steps:-

Registration Verify Your Mobile No & Email ID Personel Details Educational Qualification Upload Photo & Signature Upload Documents Finalise and submit application

PHED Bihar Recruitment JE Notification PDF

PHED Bihar JE Online Application Link