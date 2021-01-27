PNB Recruitment 2021: 100 Vacancies for Manager Posts, Download Punjab National Bank Notification @pnbindia.in

PNB Recruitment 2021: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Manager Security on its official website - pnbindia.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format from 27 January 2021 onwards. The last date for PNB Application Submission is 13 February 2021.

The candidates selected will be posted at any place in India as per requirement of the Ban

Important Dates

Opening Date for downloading the application form and cash voucher - 27 February 2021

Closing Date for downloading the application form and cash voucher (Including for Candidates from Far-Flung Areas) - 13 February 2021

Last date for submitting hard copy of online application - 15 February 2021

PNB Vacancy Details

Manager Security - 100 Posts

SC - 15

ST - 8

OBC - 27

EWS - 10

GEN - 40

PNB Manager Salary:

Rs. 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810 besides other allowances like DA, HRA etc. as per Bank Rules

Eligibility Criteria for PNB Manager Job

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by Govt. of India SHAPE- 1 or equivalent.

Experience:

An officer with 5 years commissioned service in Army/ Navy/ Air force in grade pay of Rs. 5400/- of 6th pay commission or at matrix level of 7th CPC. -ORA Gazzetted police/Para military/ central Police organizations officer not below the rank of Assistant Commandant/ Deputy Superintendent of police with minimum 05 year of service in grade pay of Rs. 5400/- of 6 th pay commission or at matrix level 10 of 7th pay CPC.

Age Limit:

Min- 21 Years

Max- 35 Years

Selection Process for PNB Manager Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of interview. An Essay /Letter drafting test will be conducted as part of interview to judge drafting skills of the candidates. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for selection.

How to Apply for PNB Manager Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to log-on to official website www.pnbindia.in link and download the prescribed application form, fill the same and send it along with a copy of cash deposit voucher and copies of other supporting documents in the envelope super-scribed ‘Application for the post of Manager-Security ’to 'Chief Manager (Recruitment Section), HRM Division, Punjab National Bank, Corporate Office plot no 4, Sector 10, Dwarka , New Delhi - 110075' on or before 13 February 2021.

PNB Manager Notification Download PDF

Application Fee:

SC/ST/ women candidates - Postage charges of Rs.50/-

Other - Rs. 500/- as application fee

