PNB Sweeper Recruitment 2021 Notification @pnb.co.in, Apply Offline before 17 April

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Sweeper in the subordinate cadre for Trivandrum Circle. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 5, 2021 21:08 IST
PNB Sweeper Recruitment 2021
PNB Sweeper Recruitment 2021

PNB Sweeper Recruitment 2021: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Sweeper in the subordinate cadre for Trivandrum Circle. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 April 2021.  

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 17 April 2021

PNB Sweeper Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Trivandrum - 6 Posts
  • Pathanamthitta - 4 Posts
  • Kollam - 5 Posts
  • Kottayam - 4 Posts
  • Idukki - 2 Posts
  • Alleppey - 2 Posts

PNB Sweeper Recruitment 2021 Eligibility  Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have not completed 10th.  There is no minimum qualification and even illiterates are eligible for the appointment as PTS.

 PNB Sweeper Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 24 years (There will be no age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download PNB Sweeper Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for PNB Sweeper Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode. The applications will be submitted at the Deputy Circle Head, HRD Department, Punjab National Bank, Circle Office Trivandrum, Vyshanvi Tower, by Pass Road Ambalathara, Thiruvananthapuram - 695026 superscribing Recruitment of Part Time Sweepers - 2020-21 on the envelope in Bold Letters.

Job Summary
NotificationPNB Sweeper Recruitment 2021 Notification @pnb.co.in, Apply Offline before 17 April
Notification DateApr 5, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionApr 17, 2021
CityThiruvananthapuram
StateKerala
CountryIndia
Organization Punjab National Bank
Education Qual Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
