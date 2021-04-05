PNB Sweeper Recruitment 2021 Notification @pnb.co.in, Apply Offline before 17 April

PNB Sweeper Recruitment 2021: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Sweeper in the subordinate cadre for Trivandrum Circle. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 17 April 2021

PNB Sweeper Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Trivandrum - 6 Posts

Pathanamthitta - 4 Posts

Kollam - 5 Posts

Kottayam - 4 Posts

Idukki - 2 Posts

Alleppey - 2 Posts

PNB Sweeper Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have not completed 10th. There is no minimum qualification and even illiterates are eligible for the appointment as PTS.

PNB Sweeper Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 24 years (There will be no age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download PNB Sweeper Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for PNB Sweeper Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode. The applications will be submitted at the Deputy Circle Head, HRD Department, Punjab National Bank, Circle Office Trivandrum, Vyshanvi Tower, by Pass Road Ambalathara, Thiruvananthapuram - 695026 superscribing Recruitment of Part Time Sweepers - 2020-21 on the envelope in Bold Letters.

