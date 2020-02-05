Poco X2 with Snapdragon 730G Chipset Launched in India at Rs 15999

After its separation from the parent brand Xiaomi earlier this year, Poco has launched its first independent smartphone, Poco X2 in India. The smartphone has been creatively curated not just on the specs but design and affordability as well. Let’s have a look at the highlight features.

Poco X2: Display & Design

The Poco X2 sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone carries a curved Gorilla Glass 5 build as well as a metal frame..

Redmi Note 8 Pro with Built-in Alexa Available at Unbelievable Discount Price

Poco X2: Camera

The smartphone comes with a quad-camera optics with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor as the main camera assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

On the selfie camera, Poco X2 gets a 20-megapixel main camera that's assisted by a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Poco X2: Battery & Performance

The Poco X2 comes with a 4500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. Poco is shipping the X2 with MIUI 11 based MIUI for POCO which runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset.

On the storage front, Poco X2 comes in 3 variants, base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, GB RAM and 128GB storage and top-end variant offers storage of 256GB.

Poco X2: Price in India

The Poco X2 is the cheapest smartphone in India to sport Snapdragon 730G chipset at a price of Rs. 15,999/- only. The price of the smartphone varies with the storage variant you choose.

Poco X2 is seen as a direct competitor of Redmi K30 which offers the same features but at a higher price.

Redmi Note 8 The Budget-King Smartphone Available at Jaw-Dropping Price





