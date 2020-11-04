POSOCO Apprentice Recruitment 2020, Earn upto 12000/-, Apply Online by 30 November

POSOCO Recruitment 2020: Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) has released for recruitment for the post of Apprentice in the Electrical Department. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at posoco.in on or before 30 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 30 November 2020

POSOCO Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Electrical - 5 Posts

POSOCO Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding a diploma in engineering in the concerned specialisation from an institution recognized by AICTE, Government of India can apply.

POSOCO Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 28 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

POSOCO Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit-based on their marks obtained in Diploma in Engineering. If two or more candidates secure equal marks while preparing the merit list, then the candidate of higher age will be considered.

POSOCO Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Stipend - Rs. 12000/- Per Month

How to apply for POSOCO Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 30 November 2020. After registering their application, the candidates are required to complete the and send it to the following address, send the scanned copy of the application to anil.mehta@posoco.in with cc to sourabhtiwari@posoco.in before posting the hard copy.

