BEL Apprentice Notification 2020: 50 Graduate Engineering apprentice Posts, Apply Online @bel-india.in

BEL Apprentice Notification 2020: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Graduate Engineering apprentice under the Apprenticeship Act 1961 for a period of one-year apprenticeship training in the Engineering Branch. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 23 November 2020

BEL Apprentice Notification 2020 Vacancy Details

Mechanical Engineering - 15 Posts

Computer Science (CS&E, CS&T, CT & CE) - 10 Posts

Electronics(ECE, ETC, ETCE & EC) - 15 Posts

Electrical Engineering - 4 Posts

Civil Engineering - 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have passed their BE/B Tech course in above mention engineering branches only from recognized by AICTE or GOI on or after 31 December 2017.

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection criteria will be based on the merit of final percentage marks obtained in BE/B Tech Degree. The selection criterion is based on pass class obtained in BE/B.Tech for BEL employee words.

Download BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

BEL Apprentice 2020 Stipend - Rs. 11,110/-

How to apply for BEL Apprentice 2020 Notification

Interested candidates apply online on or before 23 November 2020. After the submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted application.

Latest Government Jobs:

NHM UP Recruitment 2020 for 20 Consultant, Technical Consultant and Other Posts

KELTRON Recruitment 2020 for 102 Engineer and Other Posts, Apply Online @cmdkerala.net