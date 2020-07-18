PPSC ADO Marks 2020 Released @ppsc.gov.in, Download PPSC ADO Final Result

PPSC ADO Marks and Final Result 2020: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released marks and final result for the post of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO). The final result has been prepared on the basis of marks in written exam and interview marks. Candidates, who have appeared in the interview round, can download PPSC ADO Final Result from the official website of PPSC ppsc.gov.in.

A total of 277 candidates are recommended in the merit list. PPSC ADO Final Result PDF is given below. The candidates can check the list of selected candidates through combined merit list and category-wise merit list given below.

PPSC ADO Final Result Download

PPSC ADO Final Result Category-Wise

Along with final result, the commission has announced the marks of all the candidates who have appeared in the exam. A total of 4153 candidates were invited to appear for PPSC ADO Exam 2020. The candidates can check their marks through the link given below. It is to be noted that the marks of the competitive examination of the candidates whose candidature had been rejected due to non fulfillment of the essential eligibility conditions as per the Advertisement, at various stages of the recruitment process have not been declared.

PPSC ADO Exam Marks Download

PPSC ADO Written Exam was held on 08 March 2020. Qualified candidates were called for interview round which was conducted on 13 July (Monday), 14 July (Tuesday), 16 July (Thursday) and 17 July (Friday).

PPSC had invited applications to fill 141 vacancies of Agriculture Development Officer in the pay scale of Rs. 15600-39100 + 5400/-Grade Pay.