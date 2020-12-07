PPSC Answer Key 2020 out @ppsc.gov.in for Principal, Education Officer & Other Posts, Raise Objections, if any by 10 Dec

PPSC Answer Key 2020: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the answer keys for recruitment to the post of Principal, Education Officer & Others. All such candidates appeared on 6 December for the PPSC Exam 2020 advt no. 5,6 and 7 can now download the answer keys through the official website of PPSC.i.e.ppsc.gov.in.

PPSC Answer Key 2020 for Principal, Education Officer & Other Posts along with the question papers have been uploaded. Candidates may submit their objections if any, online from the link available on the web page of the respective posts to the answer key, for consideration by the Commission. The objection link has been activated. Candidates can raise objections by 10 December 2020.

The commission has given four days to deliberate, before putting up objections The objections will be referred to a body of experts. Even if one of the experts finds any merit in the candidate's objection, such a candidate will not suffer any negative marking in such cases. The issue may need to be referred to the paper setter also for review.

Candidates are required to raise objections if any within 4 days and attach material containing sufficient reason in support of their objections. The objections can be raised only through the online mode.

After processing the objections as above, the Commission will put a revised Answer Key on the Commission's website. There will be no separate replies given to the candidates who may have put objections. The commission will release PPSC Final Answer Key 2020 after analyzing the objections. The candidates can directly access the objection link by clicking on the provided link given above.

PPSC Answer Key 2020 for Principal, Education Officer & Other Posts

This drive is being done to recruit 173 posts of principals, 337 posts of headmasters/head mistress and 75 vacancies of Block Primary Education Officer in the department of school education, the government of Punjab.