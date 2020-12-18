PPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online Punjab Naib Tehsildar Posts @ppsc.gov.in, Graduates Eligible

PPSC Recruitment 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Naib Tehsildar in the Department of Revenue & Rehabilitation, Government of Punjab. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2020 through official website ppsc.gov.in on or before 08 January 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 08 January 2021

Last date for depositing the Application Fee - 15 January 2021

PPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 85

General - 27

ESM/LDESM Punjab - 07

Freedom Fighter,Punjab - 01

Persons with Disability,Punjab - 04

Scheduled Castes Other, Punjab - 08

Scheduled Castes ESM/LDESM,Punjab - 01

Balmiki/Mazbhi Sikhs,Punjab - 07

Balmiki/ Mazhbi Sikh ESM/LDESM,Punjab - 02

Balmiki/Mazbhi Sikh Sports Persons Punjab - 01

Backward Classes,Punjab - 09

Backward Classes ESM/LDESM, Punjab - 02

Economically Weaker Sections,Punjab- 08

PPSC Naib Tehsildar Salary:

Rs. 35400/- Initial Pay

Eligibility Criteria for PPSC Naib Tehsildar Posts

Educational Qualification:

Should be Graduate from a recognised university or institution

Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

Age Limit:

Persons should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age

Selection Process for PPSC Naib Tehsildar Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Competitive Examination which is tentatively scheduled in the month of February 2021

How to Apply for PPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2020-21 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website on http://ppsc.gov.in on or before 08 January 2021.

PPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment Notification PDF

PPSC Naib Tehsildar Online Application Link

