PPSC Recruitment 2021 for Analyst posts at Home Department, Apply Online @ppsc.gov.in

PPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification released at ppsc.gov.in for 10 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 7, 2021 17:55 IST
PPSC Recruitment 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Analyst in the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 25 December 2021. The candidates can access the online application link by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for filling Application Form:  25 December 2021
  • Last date for depositing the Application Fee by using the printout of system generated Fee Challan Form: 3 December 2021
  • Last Date for Submitting the Hard Copy of the Application Form along with self-attested copies of the certificates and Challan Form: Not Applicable

PPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Anaylst - 10 Posts

PPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

Degree in Master of Science with Chemistry or Pharmacy or Biochemistry or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology or Microbiology in Second Division from a recognized university or Institution.

PPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age

PPSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test scheduled tentatively in January 2022. The exact date of the exam will be decided and intimated later keeping in view the public health safety issues.

The pattern for written competitive examination comprising of 120 questions (@ 4 marks for each question) is as follows:

PPSC Analysts Exam pattern

Topic

No. Of Questions

Marks (Each Question Carries 4 Marks)

Type of Questions

Questions from Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability

40

160

MCQs

Questions from General Knowledge & Current Affairs of National and International importance

80

320

MCQs

Total

120

480

 

How to apply for PPSC Analyst Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the online mode on or before 25 December 2021 by 11.59 PM. Candidates are advised to fill their details in the online application form carefully e.g., Name, Father's Name, Date of Birth, Category for the post, Qualification, Experience, Photo & Signature, Category for a fee, etc. After the final submission of the online application form by the candidate, no change will be allowed, and the candidate will be responsible for any mistake in the data filled in the online application form.

PPSC Analyst Recruitment 2021 Application & Exam Fee

Name of Category

Online Application charges

Examination Fee

Total

Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only.

Rs. 500/-

Rs. 250/-

Rs. 750/-

Ex-Servicemen of Punjab state only

Rs. 500/-

No Fee to be paid

Rs. 500/-

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Servicemen (LDESM) Punjab

Rs. 500/-

No Fee to be paid

Rs. 500/-

All Other Categories i.e., General, Sports Persons of Punjab and Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab

Rs. 500/-

Rs. 1000/-

Rs. 1500/-

