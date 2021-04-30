PPSC Recruitment 2021: 1000+ Vacancies for JE, Section Officer and Sub Divisional Engineer Posts, Apply Online @ppsc.gov.in

PPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has published the recruitment notifications for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Section Officer and Sub Divisional Engineer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 from 30 April to 19 May 2021 on PPSC official website -ppsc.gov.in. However, the last date for Sub Divisional Engineer is 10 May 2021

A total of 1046 vacancies are available in various departments of Punjab including in PWD, Punjab Housing And Urban Planning Department, Agriculture in Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, Water Resource etc.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application for JE and Section Officer - 30 April 2021

Last date for submitting application JE and Section Officer - 19 May 2021

Last date for submitting application Sub Divisional Engineer - 10 May 2021

PPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1046

Junior Engineers (Electrical), Department Of Water Resource, Punjab. - 13 Posts Junior Engineer (Electrical), Department Of Pwd (Br), Punjab - 25 Posts Junior Engineer (Civil), Department Of Pwd (Br), Punjab - 210 Posts Junior Engineer (Public Health), Punjab Housing And Urban Planning Department (Punjab Urban Development Authority) - 5 Posts Junior Engineer (Civil), Department Of Housing And Urban Development (Punjab Urban Development Authority) - 27 Posts Junior Engineer (Civil), Punjab Water Supply And Sewerage Board - 53 Posts Section Officer (Civil), The Department Of Agriculture In Punjab State Warehousing Corporation - 10 Posts Junior Engineers (Civil), The Department Of Water Resource - 585 Posts Junior Engineers (Civil), Department Of Water Resources Management And Development Corporation - 27 Posts Junior Engineer (Electrical), Department Of Local Government (Municipal Corporation) - 5 Posts Junior Engineers (Mechanical), Department Of Water Resource, Punjab - 67 Posts Junior Engineers (Mechanical), Department Of Punjab Water Resource Management And Development Corporation - 13 Posts Sub Divisional Engineers (Electrical) In The Department Of Pwd (Br) - 3 Posts

Salary:

JE - Rs. 35400/- Initial Pay Sub Divisional Engineer - Rs. 47600/-

Eligibility Criteria for PPSC JE Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineers -Diploma in Civil or its equivalent/higher qualification from a recognized University or institution or any other equivalent or higher qualification recognized by the Government.Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard

Junior Engineers (Mechanical/Electrical) - Should possess a degree in Engineering in Electrical from a recognized University or Institution.

Age Limit:

Persons should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age

Selection Process for PPSC JE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Competitive written Examination.

How to Apply for PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by filling Online Application Form http://ppsc.gov.in on or before the last date.

PPSC Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link