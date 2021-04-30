Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

PPSC Recruitment 2021: 1000+ Vacancies for JE, Section Officer and Sub Divisional Engineer Posts, Apply Online @ppsc.gov.in

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is hiring 1000+Junior Engineer (JE), Section Officer and Sub Divisional Engineer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 on PPSC official website -ppsc.gov.in.

Created On: Apr 30, 2021 11:36 IST
PPSC Recruitment 2021
PPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has published the recruitment notifications for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Section Officer and Sub Divisional Engineer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 from 30 April to 19 May 2021 on PPSC official website -ppsc.gov.in. However, the last date for Sub Divisional Engineer is 10 May 2021

A total of 1046 vacancies are available in various departments of Punjab including in PWD, Punjab Housing And Urban Planning Department, Agriculture in Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, Water Resource etc.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application for JE and Section Officer - 30 April 2021
  • Last date for submitting application JE and Section Officer - 19 May 2021
  • Last date for submitting application Sub Divisional Engineer - 10 May 2021

PPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts -  1046

  1. Junior Engineers (Electrical), Department Of Water Resource, Punjab. - 13 Posts
  2. Junior Engineer (Electrical), Department Of Pwd (Br), Punjab - 25 Posts
  3. Junior Engineer (Civil), Department Of Pwd (Br), Punjab - 210 Posts
  4. Junior Engineer (Public Health), Punjab Housing And Urban Planning Department (Punjab Urban Development Authority) - 5 Posts
  5. Junior Engineer (Civil), Department Of Housing And Urban Development (Punjab Urban Development Authority) - 27 Posts
  6. Junior Engineer (Civil), Punjab Water Supply And Sewerage Board - 53 Posts
  7. Section Officer (Civil), The Department Of Agriculture In Punjab State Warehousing Corporation - 10 Posts
  8. Junior Engineers (Civil), The Department Of Water Resource - 585 Posts
  9. Junior Engineers (Civil), Department Of Water Resources Management And Development Corporation - 27 Posts
  10. Junior Engineer (Electrical), Department Of Local Government (Municipal Corporation) - 5 Posts
  11. Junior Engineers (Mechanical), Department Of Water Resource, Punjab - 67 Posts
  12. Junior Engineers (Mechanical), Department Of Punjab Water Resource Management And Development Corporation - 13 Posts
  13. Sub Divisional Engineers (Electrical) In The Department Of Pwd (Br) - 3 Posts

Salary:

  1. JE - Rs. 35400/- Initial Pay
  2. Sub Divisional Engineer - Rs. 47600/-

Eligibility Criteria for PPSC JE Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Junior Engineers  -Diploma in Civil or its equivalent/higher qualification from a recognized University or institution or any other equivalent or higher qualification recognized by the Government.Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard
  • Junior Engineers (Mechanical/Electrical) - Should possess a degree in Engineering in Electrical from a recognized University or Institution.

Age Limit:

Persons should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age

Selection Process for PPSC JE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Competitive written Examination.

How to Apply for PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by filling Online Application Form http://ppsc.gov.in on or before the last date.

PPSC Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link

 
