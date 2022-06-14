PPSC Recruitment 2022 for 198 Sr Assistant Posts @ppsc.gov.in: Graduates Eligible

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is hiring 198 Sr Assistants. Candidates can check notification and online application here.

PPSC Recruitment 2022: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is filling up 198 vacancies for the post of Senior Assistant in various departments such as the Department of School Education, Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Department of Prosecution and Litigation, Department of Rural Development & Panchayat, Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management etc. Candidates can check the details regarding PPSC Sr Assistant Recruitment 2022.

It is to be noted that, a Joint Competitive Examination will be conducted for the ibid posts. The Candidates shall fill out separate online application forms for the ibid posts in different departments.

PPSC Sr Assistant Notification

PPSC Sr Assistant Online Application Link

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 05 July 2022

Last date for submission of application fee: 13 July 2022

PPSC Sr Assistant Vacancy Details 2022

Sr Assistant - 128

Head Office - 21

Subordinate Offices - 61

Water Supply & Sanitation - 13

Public Works - 78

Home Affairs and Justice - 01

Excise and Taxation - 12

Rural Development & Panchayat - 04

Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management (Financial Commissioner Secretariat) -08

PPSC Sr Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2022

Educational Qualification:

Possesses the Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university or Institution; and General Information regarding 198 posts of Senior Assistant in the Various Departments Government of Punjab in the year of 2022

Qualifies in the competitive test specified by the appointing authority from time to time; and

Possesses at least One Hundred and twenty hours course with hands on experience in the use of Personal Computer or Information Technology in Office Productivity applications or Desktop Publishing applications from a Government recognized institution or a reputed institution, which is ISO 9001, certified. OR Possesses a Computer Information Technology course equivalent to 'O' level certificate of Department of Electronics Accreditation of Computer Course (DOEACC) of Government of India.

The person so appointed as Senior Assistant in terms of the Provisions of sub-rule (1), shall have, before his appointment, (passed a test in English and Punjabi respectively typewriting on Computer to be conducted by the Board or the appointing authority or the Department of Information Technology, as the case may be, at speed of thirty words per minute:

PPSC Sr Assistant Age Limit:

18 to 37 years

PPSC PPSC Sr Assistant 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam.

PPSC Sr Assistant Exam Pattern

Topic No. of Questions Marks (Each Question Carries 4 Marks Time Questions from General Knowledge & Current Affairs 80 320 2 hours Questions from Logical Reasoning Questions) and Mental ability (Part B of Syllabus) 40 160 Total 120 480

How to Apply for PPSC Sr Assistant Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested candidates can submit applications online as follow

Visit the official website of the Commission http://ppsc.gov.in Click on the 'Open Advertisement' Section and then on 'Apply Online'. The candidates are also advised to fill in the details of their matriculation examination carefully as these details would be used to merge their applications for different posts covered under this joint examination Print Bank Challan and submit the fee using the bank challan Candidates are advised/ directed to take a copy in soft form/print out of the Application Form at the time of applying.

PPSC Application Fee 2022