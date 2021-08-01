Premiere Indian B-schools Show a Strong Preference for GRE® Test Scores | Expert Speak | Alberto Acereda

In India, at present, there are more than 6,000 business schools offering MBA & Post Graduate Diploma in Management courses. Five of these distinguished Indian schools were featured in The Financial Times “Global MBA Ranking of 2021,” namely — Indian School of Business, Indian Institute of Management (Ahmedabad), Indian Institute of Management (Bangalore) and Indian Institute of Management (Calcutta). As part of their eligibility criteria, these premiere institutes accept globally acknowledged GRE® General Test scores, thereby making it convenient for applicants to utilize their GRE scores to apply to these renowned Indian institutes. GRE General Test scores are accepted by more than 1,300 business schools around the globe including Harvard, the University of Chicago and MIT, for their master’s, MBA and other professional programs. GRE scores are also welcomed by many graduate and doctoral business programs in India. More than 18 out of the 20 top Indian b-schools accept GRE test scores for various graduate degree programs, including Indian Institute of Management (A, B, K, L, R, U), International School of Business, SP Jain School of Management and Research, Institute of Management and Technology, and Xavier Labour Research Institute. With over half a million students taking the test each year, the GRE General Test is available at more than 1,000 test centers in over 160 countries including India, as well as at home or any other secure location. The test assesses verbal reasoning, quantitative reasoning, critical thinking and analytical writing skills. Good GRE scores improve the ability of test takers to showcase their potential and graduate level readiness to gain admissions in some of the best educational institutes. A higher score helps the application stand out and provides the applicant a better chance at landing a scholarship. The GRE General test measures the skills students need to be prepared for the academic environment and features an extremely test-taker friendly format. It is the only test that allows student to apply their own test strategies and lets the test takers preview and review questions, skip questions and go back, change answers, and use an on-screen calculator for the Quantitative Reasoning section. The GRE General Test also provides students with four free score reports that the test takers can send to the institutes of their choice. The GRE General Test was the first at home testing solution launched in its industry. The GRE General Test taken at home offers test takers unparalleled flexibility and access to a key part of the admissions process that helps them to stay on course to reach their dreams during the pandemic and beyond. The globally accepted at home test is identical in content, format, on-screen experience, scoring and pricing as the GRE test taken at a test center. To protect and strengthen the integrity of the at home GRE test, security measures include AI technology and live human monitoring through ProctorU®. The robust security mechanism ensures that institutes and universities can be confident about the validity of test scores earned by test takers worldwide. To date, there has been more than 370,000 registrations for the GRE General Test at home, which shows that this test is helping test takers around the world stay on course to reach their educational goals. The unique ScoreSelect® service option is available for both in-person and at home testing and provides applicants with the ability to send their top scores to the schools of their choice. As the MBA 2021–22 admissions cycle in Indian b-schools is underway, it’s the perfect opportunity for Indian applicants to submit GRE General Test scores to world-renowned Indian universities to continue their educational endeavours close to home. P.S: ETS, GRE and SCORESELECT are registered trademarks of ETS in the United States and other countries.