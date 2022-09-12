Physical Research Laboratory Is Hiring For Assistant And Others at prl.res.in, Check Eligibility

Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) has invited online application for the 17 Assistant and Other Posts on its official website. Check PRL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

PRL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) has published job notification in the Employment Newspaper (10 to 16 September) 2022 for applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant and Junior Personal Assistant. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 01 October 2022.

Candidates selected finally for the Assistant and Junior Personal Assistant posts will get Level 4 (Rs. 25,500 – Rs. 81,100/-) of Pay Matrix and will be paid minimum basic pay of Rs. 25,500/- p.m. In addition, House Rent Allowance [HRA] and Transport Allowance and others.



Notification Details PRL Recruitment 2022 :

Advt. No. 09/2022

Important Dates PRL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 01 October 2022

Last Date for Submission of Documents: 07 October 2022

Vacancy Details PRL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Assistant-11

Junior Personal Assistant-06

Eligibility Criteria PRL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Assistant-Graduation in Arts / Commerce /Management / Science / Computer Applications with First Class, as declared by the University with knowledge in the use of Computers.

Junior Personal Assistant-Graduation in Arts / Commerce /Management / Science / Computer Applications with First Class, as declared by the University. And

A minimum speed of 80 w.p.m. in English Stenography, With

Knowledge in the use of Computers, Or

Diploma in Commercial/Secretarial Practice with First Class with one-year experience as Steno-Typist/ Stenographer, And

A minimum speed of 80 w.p.m. in English Stenography, with

/ Knowledge in the use of Computers .

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts

PRL Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF

https://www.prl.res.in/~notices/Advertisement/2022/10/01/AdvertisementAssistantJPA.pdf

How to Apply PRL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before 01 October 2022.