Profile - CA. Atul Kumar Gupta President, ICAI - 2020-21

A man with astute intellect and quick understanding and sharp vision, CA. Atul Kumar Gupta has been elected as President of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for the term 2020-21 on 12th February 2020. Having served the profession for about two decades, he joined the Central Council of ICAI in 2013 wherein he remained a member for two consecutive terms, i.e. 2013-16 and 2016-19. He got elected as Vice-President in February, 2019 for the term 2019-2020.

Widely respected for his strong organizational skills and deep insight in the affairs of profession, CA. Atul Gupta has immensely contributed to the cause of profession in the last two Councils. With his commitment, dedication and service to the profession, he endeavours to take the profession to newer zeniths and also come up to the expectations of stake holders consequently.

A commerce and a law graduate by education, CA. Atul Gupta has imbibed a unique perspective to view and critically address the matters. He has led the cause of profession through various committees of the Institute, serving as Chairman of Digital Accounting and Assurance Board, Board of Studies, IT Committee and Indirect Taxes Committee, among others.

CA. Atul Gupta is known and appreciated widely for his key contribution as facilitator of the Goods and Service Tax regime, particularly in its formative years. Under his stewardship at Board of Studies, the New Scheme of Education and Training that was bench marked with the revised International Education Standards, was launched in 2017, with thorough revision of the content of the study materials of Intermediate and Final level courses.

He, earlier, has been the Chairman of SAFA Committee on Education, Training & CPD and Director of XBRL India and ICAI-Accounting Research Foundation (ARF) in the past.

Through ICAI-ARF, he is credited for the promotion of the agenda of research in profession. After anchoring the ICAI-ARF team in the project of preparation of accrual-based financial statements of the North-Western Zonal Railways for the year 2014-15, CA. Gupta has mentored the team in the project of preparation of accrual-based financial statements of the Indian Railways for the years 2015-16 and 2016-17. Under his Chairmanship in the year 2010-11, the Northern India Regional Council of the Institute got the Best Regional Council award.

As Vice-President of the Institute, CA. Gupta acted as Vice-Chairman of all Standing Committees including Executive, Finance and Examination Committees, besides being the ex-officio member of all Non-Standing Committees and Joint Editor of ICAI Journal, The Chartered Accountant.He is a Director in the Governing Board of Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI. CA. Gupta is also Vice Chairman on the Board of the Extensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) India and Director in ICAI Accounting Research Foundation.

With his deep insight of the affairs of profession, CA. Gupta has always kept the profession on high priority at national and international levels. He has addressed numerous technical meetings and seminars/ conferences and represented the Institute and its professional initiative in the past, including those at Association of Corporate Treasurer, Chartered Institute of Taxation and Financial Reporting Council, ICAEW, Chartered Institute of Public Finance Accountancy, UK and American Accounting Association.

A man with clear vision and deep understanding of the subject and respected for his down-to-earth approach to the issues at hand among his professional colleagues. CA. Gupta has a surpassing ability to deal with most challenging situations. Having an exceptional ability to bring out a range of alternative solutions on the table in any given situation, he has to his credit successful closures of many difficult tasks in a time-bound manner. With straightforward approach to profession, he has always been concerned about the quality of services and expectations of his professional colleagues and their aspirations. Profusely interested in the brand Indian CA and ICAI, he has always volunteered to act as a bridge between the stakeholders and the Institute.

He symbolises the transformational perspective which is going to be crucial for relevance of all economic entities and more particularly regulators, so that the transformation addresses the expectation gap while being focal to upholding transparency, probity and trust as the guiding virtues for the work programme of ICAI in times to come. Being the ardent reformer; he has a holistic grasp on the imperative of digital transformation, the developments taking nationally and globally in regard to accountancy profession and through his experience in public life all over two decades; he intends to metamorphize the overall regulatory perspective as laid under the enabling Act and Regulation governing the Chartered Accountancy profession.

Being thoroughly conversant with the professional concerns and demands of his times, CA Gupta has authored many relevant books and has published numerous articles in leading newspapers, magazines and professional newsletters, and delivered lectures in about 1500 seminars and conferences.

A supporter of putting Indian accountancy profession on global map, CA. Gupta has also passionately represented the profession on various International forums through a number of meetings and conferences and making impeccable thereat.