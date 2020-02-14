Profile – CA. Nihar Niranjan Jambusaria Vice – President, ICAI- 2020-21

A man of professional wisdom, vision and strong organisational skills with a firm belief in all round inclusive growth of Indian Chartered Accountancy profession, CA. Nihar Niranjan Jambusaria has been elected as the new Vice President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for the year 2020-21. A seasoned professional from Mumbai and currently associated in Industry, CA. Nihar Jambusaria qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1984and was in practice for nearly 27 years.

A blend of erudition, experience, foresight, technical expertise and professional excellence worth emulating and a Fellow Chartered Accountant from Mumbai, CA. Nihar Niranjan Jambusaria has also been Chairman of WIRC of ICAI in 2004-05.

An altruistic hard-worker bestowed with exceptional organisational, networking, administrative and leadership skills, he has been serving as Central Council member since 2013. CA. Jambusaria has represented ICAI in many important committees constituted by the Government Ministries/ Regulators. He has been nominated as a Member of the e – Commerce Committee formed by the Ministry of Finance and Peer Review Committee of the Central board of Direct Taxes.

CA. Nihar Niranjan Jambusaria has made noteworthy contributions in whatever capacity he served the profession, particularly as the Chairman of – IndAS Implementation Committee, ICAI, International tax Committee and various other important Committees/ Board of ICAI. He has also served as a Member of SAFA Committee on Professional Accountants in Business ( PAIB).

CA. Jambusaria has been a prolific speaker at national and international forum. As an avid academician and an orator par excellence, he has attended and contributed to numerous national and international seminars. Hehas addressed more than 900 seminars, conferences so far covering various subjects of professional interest like Direct tax, Accounting Standards, international tax and professional development and alike.

With focus on innovation and niche enablement, he intends to translate his passion for the inclusive growth of the profession through the transformational agenda that the current paradigm warrants.