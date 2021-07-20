Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

PSCB Admit Card 2021 Soon @pscb.in, Check Exam Date Here

Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited (PSCBL) will soon release the admit card for Senior Managers, Managers, Information Technology Officers, Clerk-Cum-Data Entry Operators and Steno Typists Posts. Check Exam Date Here

Created On: Jul 20, 2021 00:19 IST
PSCB Admit Card 2021
PSCB Admit Card 2021

PSCB Admit Card 2021: Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited (PSCBL) has released the exam date for various posts such as Senior Managers, Managers, Information Technology Officers, Clerk-Cum-Data Entry Operators and Steno Typists Posts on its official website i.e. pscbrecruitments.org.

PSCB Exam will be conducted on 13 August and 14 August as follow:

Post Name

Date of Exam

Time

CDEO

13 August 2021

10.00 am – 12.00 noon

Manager

13 August 2021

2.00 pm – 4.00 pm

Sr Manager

14 August 2021

10.00 am – 12.00 noon

Information Technology Officer

14 August 2021

10.00 am – 12.00 noon

Steno Typist

14 August 2021

2.00 pm – 4.00 pm

PSCB will also upload the admit card for said exam very soon on its website

The candidates should reach the examination centre One hour before the start of the examination. At the examination centre, the candidate has to produce his/her E-admit card pasted with coloured passport size photograph and duly attested by self along with original and valid identity proof, which may be anyone out of the following: Driving license, Voter ID Card, Passport, PAN Card, or Aadhar card (No coloured photo copies will be allowed).

