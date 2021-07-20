PSCB Admit Card 2021 Soon @pscb.in, Check Exam Date Here

PSCB Admit Card 2021: Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited (PSCBL) has released the exam date for various posts such as Senior Managers, Managers, Information Technology Officers, Clerk-Cum-Data Entry Operators and Steno Typists Posts on its official website i.e. pscbrecruitments.org.
PSCB Exam will be conducted on 13 August and 14 August as follow:
|
Post Name
|
Date of Exam
|
Time
|
CDEO
|
13 August 2021
|
10.00 am – 12.00 noon
|
Manager
|
13 August 2021
|
2.00 pm – 4.00 pm
|
Sr Manager
|
14 August 2021
|
10.00 am – 12.00 noon
|
Information Technology Officer
|
14 August 2021
|
10.00 am – 12.00 noon
|
Steno Typist
|
14 August 2021
|
2.00 pm – 4.00 pm
PSCB will also upload the admit card for said exam very soon on its website
The candidates should reach the examination centre One hour before the start of the examination. At the examination centre, the candidate has to produce his/her E-admit card pasted with coloured passport size photograph and duly attested by self along with original and valid identity proof, which may be anyone out of the following: Driving license, Voter ID Card, Passport, PAN Card, or Aadhar card (No coloured photo copies will be allowed).