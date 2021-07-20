PSCB Admit Card 2021 Soon @pscb.in, Check Exam Date Here

Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited (PSCBL) will soon release the admit card for Senior Managers, Managers, Information Technology Officers, Clerk-Cum-Data Entry Operators and Steno Typists Posts. Check Exam Date Here

PSCB Admit Card 2021: Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited (PSCBL) has released the exam date for various posts such as Senior Managers, Managers, Information Technology Officers, Clerk-Cum-Data Entry Operators and Steno Typists Posts on its official website i.e. pscbrecruitments.org.

PSCB Exam will be conducted on 13 August and 14 August as follow:

Post Name Date of Exam Time CDEO 13 August 2021 10.00 am – 12.00 noon Manager 13 August 2021 2.00 pm – 4.00 pm Sr Manager 14 August 2021 10.00 am – 12.00 noon Information Technology Officer 14 August 2021 10.00 am – 12.00 noon Steno Typist 14 August 2021 2.00 pm – 4.00 pm

PSCB will also upload the admit card for said exam very soon on its website

The candidates should reach the examination centre One hour before the start of the examination. At the examination centre, the candidate has to produce his/her E-admit card pasted with coloured passport size photograph and duly attested by self along with original and valid identity proof, which may be anyone out of the following: Driving license, Voter ID Card, Passport, PAN Card, or Aadhar card (No coloured photo copies will be allowed).