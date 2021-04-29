PSCB Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 856 Clerk cum DEO, Steno Typists, Manager and Officer Posts @pscb.in

PSCB Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited (PSCBL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Managers, Managers, Information Technology Officers, Clerk-Cum-Data Entry Operators and Steno Typists on its website - pscb.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Punjab State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2021 through online mode on or before 20 May 2021 on PSCB official website i.e. pscbrecruitments.org

A total of vacancies are 856 available for recruitment in PSCB and and various District Central Cooperative Banks in the State of Punjab. Candidates can check more details such as educational qualification, vacancy break up, age limit, experience, selection process, application fee, salary and application process below.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 20 May 2021

PSCB Vacancy Details

Clerk-cum-Data Entry Operator - 739 Senior Manager - 40 Manager - 60 Information Technology Officer - 07 Steno Typist -10

PSCB Salary:

Clerk-cum-Data Entry Operator - Rs. 19900 Steno Typist - Rs. 21700 Senior Manager - Rs. 35400 Manager - Rs. 29200 Information Technology Officer - Rs. 25500

Eligibility Criteria for PSCB Clerk cum DEO, Steno Typists, Manager and Officer Posts

Educational Qualification and Experiecne:

Clerk-cum-Data Entry Operator - Graduation (2nd Division) (any stream), OR Post Graduation pass (any stream) AND Diploma/ Certificate (Minimum 6 months) in Computer from an Institute having ISO Certification. Should have passed Punjabi Language examination of Matriculation standard. Senior Manager - Post Graduate with 50% Marks from any recognized University OR MFC / MBA 50% Marks from any recognized University OR Chartered Accountant OR Graduate with 55% Marks from any recognized university’s OR Graduate with 50% Marks from any recognized University, and CAIIB (Both Parts). Candidate must have passed Punjabi language of Matric Standard. AND Candidate who has not passed Punjabi language of Matric Standard shall have to pass the same within two years from the date of appointment.Candidate must have been recruited directly as a scale-I officer i.e. Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee or equivalent and should possess minimum five years’ experience of working as Scale I or higher scale Officer in any public sector bank. OR Minimum five years’ experience as Assistant Manager/Manager in Punjab State Cooperative Bank or any Central Cooperative Bank in the State of Punjab. OR Minimum 5 years’ experience as Grade-A Officer in NABARD/RBI Manager - Post Graduate with 50% Marks from any recognized University. OR MFC / MBA 50% Marks from any recognized University. OR Chartered Accountant OR Graduate with 55% Marks from any recognized University. OR Graduate with 50% Marks from any recognized University and CAIIB (Both Parts). AND Candidate must have passed Punjabi language of Matric Standard Information Technology Officer - 50% marks/equivalent Grade in MCA/M.Sc. Information Technology from any recognized University. OR 7 55% marks/equivalent Grade in B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Sc. Engineering degree from a recognized University in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics & Communication Engineering. AND Candidate must have passed Punjabi examination of Matriculation standard Steno Typist - Graduation (2nd Division) (any stream) OR Post Graduation pass (any stream) AND Diploma/ Certificate (Minimum 6 months) in Computer from an Institute having ISO Certification AND Punjabi and English Short hand speed @ 80 w.p.m. and transcription @ 20 w.p.m. Should have passed Punjabi Language examination of Matriculation standard.

Age Limit:

18 to 37 years

Selection Process for PSCB Clerk cum DEO, Steno Typists, Manager and Officer Posts

Selection will be based solely on merit of written test. There shall be no interview.There shall be Punjabi and English Shorthand skill test for the post of steno-typists in addition to written test. The skill test will be a qualifying test only.

PSCB Exam Syllabus

How to Apply PSCB Recruitment 2021 ?



Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website on or before 20 May 2021. Candidates details through PDF below

PSCB Recruitment Notification Download

How to Apply

PSCB Online Application Link

Application Fee:

SC - Rs. 700/-

Other - Rs. 1400/-