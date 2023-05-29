PSEB Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

Punjab Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Check Class 12 Biology Syllabus of PSEB for the current academic session. Download new syllabus of biology to know chapter-wise topics and subtopics to prepare for PSEB Class 12 Biology Exam 2024.

Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-24 PSEB: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)’s latest syllabus for Class 12 Biology is discussed in this article. Students of Punjab Board Class 12 with Science stream can download here the detailed syllabus of Biology. PSEB has released the new syllabus for Class 12 Biology that elaborately mentions the list of topics to be prepared in each chapter of Biology. It also reveals the weightage assigned to each unit for the 2023-24 assessment. Additionally, with the PSEB Class 12 Syllabus of Biology, students will also get to know the details of practical assessment, criteria of internal assessment and design of question paper for PSEB Class 12 Biology Exam 2023-24.

Check and download the complete syllabus below.

PSEB Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-24

The assessment Scheme for PSEB Class 12 Biology will be as follows:

Theory Paper 70 marks Practical 25 Marks Internal Assessment 5 Marks Total 100 Marks

The PSEB Class 12 Biology question paper in PSEB Board Exam 2024 will be for 70 marks. Students will be allowed to complete their paper within a time limit of 3 hours.

Unit-wise weightage for PSEB Class 12 Biology

Unit Title No. of Periods Marks I Reproduction 30 16 II Genetics and Evolution 40 18 III Biology and Human Welfare 30 12 IV Biotechnology and its Applications 30 10 V Ecology and Environment 30 14 Total 160 70

Check unit-wise syllabus for PSEB Class 12 Biology below:

Unit-I Reproduction

Chapter-1: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants

Flower structure; development of male and female gametophytes; pollination - types, agencies and examples; out breeding devices; pollen-pistil interaction; double fertilization; post fertilization events - development of endosperm and embryo, development of seed and formation of fruit; special modes- apomixis, parthenocarpy, polyembryony; Significance of seed dispersal and fruit formation.

Chapter-2: Human Reproduction

Male and female reproductive systems; microscopic anatomy of testis and ovary; gametogenesis -spermatogenesis and oogenesis; menstrual cycle; fertilisation, embryo development up to blastocyst formation, implantation; pregnancy and placenta formation (elementary idea); parturition (elementary idea); lactation (elementary idea).

Chapter-3: Reproductive Health

Need for reproductive health and prevention of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs); birth control - need and methods, contraception and medical termination of pregnancy (MTP); amniocentesis; infertility and assisted reproductive technologies - IVF, ZIFT, GIFT (elementary idea for general awareness).

Unit-II Genetics and Evolution

Chapter-4: Principles of Inheritance and Variation

Heredity and variation: Mendelian inheritance; deviations from Mendelism – incomplete dominance, co-dominance, multiple alleles and inheritance of blood groups, pleiotropy; elementary idea of polygenic inheritance; chromosome theory of inheritance; chromosomes and genes; Sex determination - in humans, birds and honey bee; linkage and crossing over; sex linked inheritance - haemophilia, colour blindness; Mendelian disorders in humans - thalassemia; chromosomal disorders in humans; Down's syndrome, Turner's and Klinefelter's syndromes.

Chapter-5: Molecular Basis of Inheritance

Search for genetic material and DNA as genetic material; Structure of DNA and RNA; DNA packaging; DNA replication; Central Dogma; transcription, genetic code, translation; gene expression and regulation - lac operon; Genome, Human and rice genome projects; DNA fingerprinting.

Chapter-6: Evolution

Origin of life; biological evolution and evidences for biological evolution (paleontology, comparative anatomy, embryology and molecular evidences); Darwin's contribution, modern synthetic theory of evolution; mechanism of evolution - variation (mutation and recombination) and natural selection with examples, types of natural selection; Gene flow and genetic drift; Hardy - Weinberg's principle; adaptive radiation; human evolution.

Unit-III Biology and Human Welfare

Chapter-7: Human Health and Diseases

Pathogens; parasites causing human diseases (malaria, dengue, chikungunya, filariasis, ascariasis, typhoid, pneumonia, common cold, amoebiasis, ring worm) and their control; Basic concepts of immunology - vaccines; cancer, HIV and AIDS; Adolescence - drug and alcohol abuse.

Chapter-8: Microbes in Human Welfare

Microbes in food processing, industrial production, sewage treatment, energy generation and microbes as bio-control agents and bio-fertilizers. Antibiotics; production and judicious use.

Unit-IV Biotechnology and its Applications

Chapter-9: Biotechnology - Principles and Processes

Genetic Engineering (Recombinant DNA Technology).

Chapter-10: Biotechnology and its Applications

Application of biotechnology in health and agriculture: Human insulin and vaccine production, stem cell technology, gene therapy; genetically modified organisms - Bt crops; transgenic animals; biosafety issues, biopiracy and patents.

Unit-V Ecology and Environment

Chapter-11: Organisms and Populations

Population interactions - mutualism, competition, predation, parasitism; population attributes - growth, birth rate and death rate, age distribution. (Topics excluded: Organism and its Environment, Major Aboitic Factors, Responses to Abioitic Factors, Adaptations)

Chapter-12: Ecosystem

Ecosystems: Patterns, components; productivity and decomposition; energy flow; pyramids of number, biomass, energy (Topics excluded: Ecological Succession and Nutrient Cycles).

Chapter-13: Biodiversity and its Conservation

Biodiversity-Concept, patterns, importance; loss of biodiversity; biodiversity conservation; hotspots, endangered organisms, extinction, Red Data Book, Sacred Groves, biosphere reserves, national parks, wildlife, sanctuaries and Ramsar sites.

To check further contents of the syllabus, download PDF copy of Class 12th Biology PSEB Syllabus fom the following link:

