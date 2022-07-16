PSPCL ALM Registration 2022 To Start on 31 July: Check Details Here

Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL) is looking to recruit Assistant Linemen. Candidates can check the details in the article below:

PSPCL Recruitment 2022: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL) is going to start the registration process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Lineman (ALM) on 31 July 2022 on the PSPCL website i.e. pspcl.in. The last date for submitting the application will be 29 August 2022. As per the latest notification published by PSCPL, around 1690 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

10th passed candidates with National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in Lineman Trade are eligible to apply for PSPCL Recruitment 2022’

Applicants will be called for an online exam which will be held in any centre in Punjab. The details regarding the exam will be intimated on the admit card of the candidates.

The candidates are required to pay Rs. 944 as an application fee. However, the application fee for SC and PWD category candidates is Rs. 590/-.

Upon successful registration of the online application, candidates are advised not to attempt re-registration for the same post since multiple registrations for the same post.

The candidates can check more details regarding the PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2022 through the link below:

PSPCL ALM 2022 Recruitment