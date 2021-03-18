PSPCL Recruitment 2021 Notification After 31 March @pspcl.in: 2632 Vacancies for Clerk, JE, Assistant Lineman and Other Posts

PSPCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL), a power generating and distributing company of the Government of Punjab state, is going to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk, Revenue Accountant, Junior Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Lineman & Assistant Sub Station Attendant on its official website i.e. pspcl.in after 31 March 2021. Earlier, PSPCL Notification was supposed to be released on 15 March 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PSPCL Assistant Lineman and Other Posts, once the notification is released.

A total of 2632 vacancies are expected for above mentioned posts. Out of total, 549 vacancies are for Clerk, 18 for Revenue 75 for Accountant Junior Engineer (Electrical), 1700 for Assistant Lineman 1700 and 290 for Assistant Sub Station Attendant.

Candidates would be able to check category-wise vacancy, break, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, selection process, application form on PSPCL Recruitment Notification 2021.

Important Date

Date of Release of PSPCL Notification - 31 March 2021

Last Date of Application -

PSPCL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2632

Clerk - 549

Revenue Accountant - 18

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 75

Assistant Lineman - 1700

Assistant Sub Station Attendant - 290

Eligibility Criteria

Will be available in the detailed notification

How to Apply for PSPCL Recruitment 2021 ?



Online Application will be invited on pspcl.in. Candidates can check the application process once the notification is available.

PSPCL Notification PDF