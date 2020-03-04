PSPCL Result 2020 for LDC, JE and Other Posts Released @pspcl.in/recruitment, Download PSPCL 293/19 and PSPCL 294/19 Result Here

PSPCL Result 2020: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has announced the result of online exam for various posts against advertisement number CRA 293/19 & 294/19. A Combined Merit List (CML), containing the name and other details of shortlisted candidates, has been prepared by the corporation.

All those candidates who had appeared in the exam can download PSPCL Result 2020 from the official website www.pspcl.in. PSPCL Result PDFs are also given below. Candidates can download PSPCL 293/19 Result PDF and PSPCL 294/19 Result PDF through the links.

The marks obtained in the online test by the shortlisted candidates are also available in the list.

PSPCL JE Result PDF Electrical

PSPCL JE Result PDF Civil

PSPCL LDC Result PDF

PSPCL Electrician Result PDF

PSPCL Accounts Officer Result PDF

PSPCL Superintendent Divisional Accounts Result PDF

PSPCL Revenue Accountant Result PDF

How to Download PSPCL Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd i.e. www.pspcl.in Go to 'About Tab' and then Click on 'Recruitment Tab' Click on Result Link for the post you have applied given under 'Result for various posts against CRA 293/19' and 'Result for various posts against CRA 294/19' Download PSPCL Result PDF and check PSPCL Merit List Take a print out for future use

PSPCL exam was conducted from 18 December 2019 to 04 January 2020 in two shifts. PSPCL answer key for the same was released on 08 January 2020. The exam was held for the recruitment of 1798 vacancies the post of Junior Engineer & Electrician, against advertisement number 294/19 and for Accounts Officer, Superintendent Divisional Accounts, Revenue Accountant & Lower Division Clerk, against advertisement number 293/19.