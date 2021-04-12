PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Apply Online @sssb.punjab.gov.in

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) is hiring 160 Legal Clerk (Group C) Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2021 from 12 April 2021 on official website of PSSSB i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in

Created On: Apr 12, 2021 12:18 IST
PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Legal Clerk (Group C) Posts. The last date for PSSSB Legal Clerk Registration is 10 May 2021.

Successful applicants will be called for written test. The Candidates applying for advertised posts should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for respective posts.

Successful applicants will be called for written test. The Candidates applying for advertised posts should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for respective posts.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 12 April 2021
  • Last Date for submission of application form: 10 May 2021 upto 5 PM
  • Last Date of Fee Submission - 12 May 2021

PSSSB Vacancy Details

Legal Clerk - 160 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for PSSSB Clerk Posts

Educational and Technical Qualification

  • Law Graduate from a recognized university or institution;
  • Qualified in competitive test to be held by the recruiting authority; and Qualified a test in Punjabi and English typing to be held by the recruiting authority at the speed of thirty words per minute or at such speed as may be 4 specified by the Punjab Government from time to time and other conditions applicable as per the Punjab Civil Services (General and Common Conditions of Service) Rules, 1994, as amended from time to time.
  • Possesses atleast one hundred and twenty hours couse with hands on experience in the use of Personal Computer or Information Technology in Office Productivity applications or Desktop Publishing applications from a Government recognized institution or a reputed institution, which is ISO 9001, certified OR Posses a Computer Information Technology Course equivalent to ‘O’ level certificate of Department of Electronics Accreditation of Computer Course (DOEACC) of Government of India.

Age Limit:

18 to 37 years

Selection Process for PSSSB Clerk Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of objective type written test. A minimum of 40% marks is required in order to qualify in the test.

How to Apply for PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website from  12 April to 10 May 2021.

PSSSB Clerk Notification Link

PSSSB Online Application Link

Application Fee:

  • General – Rs. 1000.
  • SC/ ST/ EWS – Rs. 250.
  • Ex-Servicemen & Dependent – Rs. 200.
  • Handicapped – Rs. 500.
  • Payment Mode - Online.

 

FAQ

What is PSSSB Legal Clerk Exam Date ?

The exam date shall be announced soon

What is the last date for PSSSB Legal Clerk Application ?

10 May 2021

