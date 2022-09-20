PSSSB Exam Date 2022 for Clerk, VDO, Forest Guard Announced, Check Here!

PSSSB Exam Date 2022 for Clerk, VDO, Forest Guard: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the exam dates of various posts including Clerk, IT Clerk, Clerk Cum Data Entry Operator, Clerk Legal, Supervisor, Senior Technical Assistant, Deputy Ranger, School Librarian, Supervisor Horticulture, Forest Guard, Dairy Development Inspector Grade 2, Forester, Junior Draftsman (Civil, Electrical and Mechanical), Village Development Organizer (VDO), and Excise and Taxation Inspector on its website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in.
The candidates can check the exam date and below for the said posts:
|Name of the Post
|Exam Date
|Supervisor
|25 September 2022
|Senior Technical Assistant
|01 October 2022
|Clerk (IT)
|22 October 2022
|Deputy Ranger
|29 October 2022
|School Librarian, Librarian
|30 October 2022
|Supervisor Horticulture
|30 October 2022
|Forest Guard
|13 November 2022
|Clerk Accounts
|19 November 2022
|Dairy Development Inspector Grade 2
|20 November 2022
|Forester
|20 November 2022
|Clerk cum Data Entry Operator
|04 December 2022
|Junior Draftsman
|11 December 2022
|Clerk Legal
|17 December 2022
|VDO
|08 January 2023
|Clerk
|15 January 2023
|Excise and Taxation Inspector
|22 January 2023
PSSSB Admit Card 2022
The admit card will be uploaded to the official website of the board. The candidate would be able to download PSSSB Clerk Admit Card and for other posts, once released, using their roll number or registration number and date of birth.
They are advised to keep a track of the official website of the board for latest updates regarding the admit card and exam.