PSSSB Exam Date 2022 for Clerk, VDO, Forest Guard Announced, Check Here!

PSSSB Exam Date 2022 for Clerk, VDO, Forest Guard: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the exam dates of various posts including Clerk, IT Clerk, Clerk Cum Data Entry Operator, Clerk Legal, Supervisor, Senior Technical Assistant, Deputy Ranger, School Librarian, Supervisor Horticulture, Forest Guard, Dairy Development Inspector Grade 2, Forester, Junior Draftsman (Civil, Electrical and Mechanical), Village Development Organizer (VDO), and Excise and Taxation Inspector on its website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The candidates can check the exam date and below for the said posts:

Name of the Post Exam Date Supervisor 25 September 2022 Senior Technical Assistant 01 October 2022 Clerk (IT) 22 October 2022 Deputy Ranger 29 October 2022 School Librarian, Librarian 30 October 2022 Supervisor Horticulture 30 October 2022 Forest Guard 13 November 2022 Clerk Accounts 19 November 2022 Dairy Development Inspector Grade 2 20 November 2022 Forester 20 November 2022 Clerk cum Data Entry Operator 04 December 2022 Junior Draftsman 11 December 2022 Clerk Legal 17 December 2022 VDO 08 January 2023 Clerk 15 January 2023 Excise and Taxation Inspector 22 January 2023

PSSSB Admit Card 2022

The admit card will be uploaded to the official website of the board. The candidate would be able to download PSSSB Clerk Admit Card and for other posts, once released, using their roll number or registration number and date of birth.

They are advised to keep a track of the official website of the board for latest updates regarding the admit card and exam.