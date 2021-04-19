PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, 27 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @sssb.punjab.gov.in

How to apply for PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply only online on web-site https://sssb.punjab.gov.in from 19th April 2021 to 10th May 2021 (upto 5:00 PM). New Registration, as well as form completion/submission, shall be closed after this.

What is the age required for applying for PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 18 to 37 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021?

The candidate should posses Bachelor’s degree in Fisheries Science from a recognized University/Institution OR Bachelor’s degree in Scinece with Zoology from a recognized university or institution as one of the subjects, having a diploma in Inland fisheries from a recognized Institution.

What is the last date for PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021?

The last date of online application submission is 10 May 2021.

What is the starting date of PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021?

All interested candidates can apply online from 19 April 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies are released for PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021?

A total of 27 vacancies for the post of Fishery Officer have been announced.