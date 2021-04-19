PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, 27 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @sssb.punjab.gov.in
PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at sssb.punjab.gov.in for 27 vacancies. Check application process, age limit, important dates, eligibility, educational qualification, selection criteria and other details.
PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Fishery Officer for 27 Vacancies. All interested candidates can apply online from 19 April to 10 May 2021 till 5 PM. The candidates can go through this recruitment notification to know the eligibility, selection, educational qualification and other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of application: 19 April 2021
- Last date for submission of application: 10 May 2021
PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Fishery Officer - 27 Posts
PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess Bachelor’s degree in Fisheries Science from a recognized University/Institution OR Bachelor’s degree in Scinece with Zoology from a recognized university or institution as one of the subjects, having a diploma in Inland fisheries from a recognized Institution.
PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection process will consist of a written test.
PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 35,400/-
Download PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021 Online Application Form
How to apply for PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply only online on the website https://sssb.punjab.gov.in from 19th April 2021 to 10th May 2021 (upto 5:00 PM). New Registration, as well as form completion/submission, shall be closed after this.
PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- General- Rs. 1000/-
- SC, BC and EWS candidates: Rs. 250/-
- Ex-Servicemen & Dependent: Rs. 200/-
- PwD: Rs. 500/-
Latest Government Jobs:
Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 for 3557 Office Asst, Sweeper & Other posts, 8th pass can apply