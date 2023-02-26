PSSSB Recruitment 2023: 710 Patwari Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board has announced the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 for 710 PSSSB Patwari Posts. Candidates can apply online from the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 official website of PSSSB Patwari i.e., sssb.punjab.gov.in. For more information on how to apply for the PSSSB Patwari Recruitment candidates can refer to the article below.

PSSSB Patwari Recruitment 2023: The latest notification on PSSSB Recruitment 2023 has been announced by the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board. Candidates can apply online from the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 official website of PSSSB Patwari i.e., sssb.punjab.gov.in.

As many as 710 vacancies have been announced for the post of Patwari (Revenue) by the PSSSB under PSSSB Patwari Recruitment 2023. Interested candidates can also refer to the official notification for detailed information.

The application process for Punjab Patwari Recruitment has already started and the last date to apply for the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 for the post of Patwari is 20th March 2023.

The age limit to apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2023 has been specified in the official notification. The minimum age limit to apply for PSSSB Patwari Recruitment is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 37 years. The age limit varies for different posts for PSSSB Recruitment 2023 and age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

We have shared a step by step process to apply for the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Official Notification from the direct link given in the article below

PSSSB Recruitment 2023

The PSSSB Patwari has invited applications for 710 PSSSB Patwari Posts. PSSSB Patwari Recruitment overview is provided below for the candidates.

PSSSB Punjab Recruitment Notification 2023

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Boarded Posts Name Patwari (Revenue) Total Vacancies 710 Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins Already Commenced Last Date to Apply 20th March 2023 Selection process Written Exam and Document Verification

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the PSSSB Patwari Recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under PSSSB Patwari Recruitment . Download the official notification of PSSSB Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Download PDF: PSSSB Punjab Recruitment Notification

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the PSSSB Patwari Recruitment important dates from the table given below. The PSSSB Patwari Recruitment dates have been announced along with the PSSSB Punjab Recruitment Notification 2023 .

PSSSB Punjab Recruitment Notification 2023 Important Dates

PSSSB Patwari Recruitment Important Dates Online Application Begins Already Commenced Last Date to Apply 20th March 2023 Exam Date To be announced

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and Filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details have been released by the PSSSB Patwari in a detailed notification.

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Click Here to Apply Online

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Details

As many as 710 vacancies have been announced for the post of PSSSB Patwari Posts, and other The number of vacancies announced for PSSSB Patwari Recruitment is tabulated below

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Post Number of Vacancies Patwari (Revenue) 710

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The PSSSB Patwari Recruitment Eligibility Criteria has been released by the institute on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of PSSSB Patwari Recruitment Eligibility.

PSSSB Punjab Recruitment Notification 2023 Age Limit:

The age limit to apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2023 has been specified in the official notification. The minimum age limit to apply for PSSSB Patwari Recruitment is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 37 years. The age limit varies for different posts for PSSSB Recruitment 2023 and age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

The minimum educational qualification for PSSSB Recruitment 2023 has been released by the PSSSB Patwari in the official notification. The candidate must be a graduate from a recognized university. He/She should have relevant work experience in the use of a personal computer or information technology in Office Productivity Applications or Desktop Publishing Applications from a recognized or reputable institution. Applicants must have completed matriculation with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects, or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi as specified by the Punjab Government from time to time.

For detailed information regarding the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification candidates can refer to the official notification.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

The PSSSB Patwari Recruitment 2023 application fee has been defined in the official notification. Candidates can refer to the table below to get an idea of the application fee for Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2023.

Category Application Fee General Rs 1000/- SC/BC/Ex-Servicemen Rs 250/- PwD Rs 500/-

To apply for PSSSB Patwari Recruitment applicants must stay tuned with the official website of PSSSB Patwari i.e., sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The application process for Punjab Patwari Recruitment has already started and the last date to apply for the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 for the post of Patwari is 20th March 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.